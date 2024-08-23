Amazon and Deliveroo have "recognised the part they can play" when it comes to e-bike safety says London Fire Brigade

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) says Amazon and Deliveroo have "recognised the part they can play" when it comes to supporting its #ChargeSafe campaign, which aims to raise awareness about how people can reduce the risk of fire from e-bikes and e-scooters.
The brigade says that, thanks to their collaboration, when someone buys an e-bike, e-scooter or accessory such as a battery pack, conversion kit or charger from Amazon, they will receive an email notification with “easy-to-understand tips on how to use and store them safely”.
Amazon reportedly also requires businesses selling e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories to, “provide documented testing carried out by an accredited laboratory in addition to requiring compliance with applicable laws and regulations”.
Potentially dangerous e-bike chargers have however previously been found on sale on Amazon. In January this year the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) also issued withdrawal notices to Amazon, AliBaba, eBay and Made in China, requiring them to stop selling a UPP e-bike battery, saying it had been linked to a number of fires across England.
A man whose flat in Nottingham was recently destroyed in a fire caused by the battery described it as like, “missiles coming down my corridor”.
Rajdeep Datta, director, Trustworthy Shopping Experience, Amazon said the safety of customers is its “top priority” and, “having expert tips delivered direct to customers which are short and easy-to-understand can increase awareness and minimise risks.
“We believe that initiatives like this, which brings together organisations like London Fire Brigade and Amazon, can provide more effective product safety advice and keep customers safe.”
London firefighters tackled 179 e-bike and e-scooter fires in 2023 and three people sadly died, with more than 60 people injured. In 2024, around 100 fires have been recorded so far.
Last month, 10 people escaped from a London house fire believed to have been caused by the failure of an e-bike battery.
Rider roadshows
Meanwhile, Deliveroo riders were given the opportunity to speak to firefighters, and were shown videos of e-bike fires, at a Deliveroo Rider Roadshow at Shoreditch Fire Station earlier this month. They were also given guidance about how they can use their devices safely, including around charging and storage.
LFB also attended other roadshows in the months leading up to the event, including in Ealing, Wimbledon and Marble Arch, talking to riders about the #ChargeSafe campaign.
Charity Electrical Safety First (ESF) has previously called on delivery services to take responsibility and liability for the e-bikes operated by their delivery riders and has suggested that delivery apps should consider providing e-bikes themselves, or running an incentive scheme to encourage their riders to use company-approved vehicles.
The LFB had also spoken to delivery companies such as Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats so they can support efforts to get safety messages across to their riders.
Paul Bedford, director of policy and sustainability at Deliveroo, said the safety of its riders is a “top priority” and it’s “proud to partner with the London Fire Brigade on its #ChargeSafe campaign.
“We support riders who want to use sustainable vehicles whilst riding with us, but it’s so important those who sell this equipment ensure it meets the highest safety standards.
“Our Rider Roadshows provide a fantastic platform to engage with riders directly on how they can use their e-bikes safely and responsibly. Together, we can reduce the risk of fires and promote a safer environment for all e-bike users in London."
LFB assistant commissioner for prevention and protection, Craig Carter, said: “E-bikes and e-scooters are one of London’s fastest-growing fire risks so it is extremely positive that organisations such as Amazon and Deliveroo have recognised the part they can play to support our award-winning #ChargeSafe campaign.
“We know that food delivery riders are amongst those who use e-bikes to travel sustainably across the capital. That is why it is great to be partnering with Deliveroo on events like this to engage riders directly and educate them on how they can use their e-bike safely, particularly in the home.
"Meanwhile, the post-purchase product alerts now sent by Amazon mean that #ChargeSafe messaging is sent directly to customers providing crucial safety advice about how to charge devices correctly and the importance of keeping escape routes clear.
“We encourage all companies with an interest in e-bikes to take the same approach to ensure safety advice is reaching even more people.”