Estarli eCargo Longtail
Overview
- Superb climbing power
- Big battery
- Great carry capacity for both small people and cargo
- Lazy Boy seat too far back
- Some of the cabling could be a bit tidier
- Bulky and pretty heavy
Having already had a brief test ride on a prototype of Estarli's electric longtail, I was looking forward to getting my hands on the final version - officially titled the Estarli eCargo Longtail - complete with a new Ananda mid-drive that the brand promised was a step up in power from the original Bafang model that I tried.
An initial inspection revealed a very strong looking frame that extends back quite a way, making this one of the longest longtails I have seen. It looks a compact and comfortable ride with a fairly modest reach from bars to seat, an upright riding position and a fairly low step-over height for pretty easy access. The handlebar post drops down, folding bike style, and there are folding pedals - both of which are aimed at making the eCargo easier to store when not in use.
Whilst this might help in some situations, you will almost certainly be using some carrying accessories on the back and a front rack which will add width and make it harder to store in narrow spaces (though I still managed to fit it in a corner of a medium-sized kitchen).
Cable runs are pretty neat at the front and whilst the exposed runs and non-integrated battery at the rear, along with that I assume is the controller box sat on top of the motor, might look a bit bolted on, I think this admittedly more budget approach is a great insurance against obsolescence.
Whilst the frame is made around a particular Ananda motor, the fact the battery and controller can so easily be swapped out doesn't dictate what can be fitted there in future and the battery in particular is going to be one of the parts you will want to replace after several years use.
The Gates belt drive and stepless Enviolo rear hub gearing are together a great, easy-to-use and low maintenance combo for such a bike, while the wide profile tyres and front suspension should afford rear passengers extra comfort and even mean well made unsealed tracks are not out of bounds.
The bike looks like it should have an impressive carrying capacity, and it does. Whilst the beefy front rack that comes as standard is rated at 20kg, I'd wager it would take a fair bit more and the capacious rear seating/loading area is rated at 90kg, leaving 140kg weight allowance for what would be a very big rider.
The Estarli eCargo doesn't lack for all-weather, all-condition spec either, with powerful front and rear hardwired LED lights, metal alloy mudguards and a belt drive guard. There is also a neat colour LCD that shows the usual metrics along with, unusually, the power input in watts of the rider (it is more usually the motor) - possibly handy if you want to do some fitness training whilst out load hauling!
It looks a neat and thoughtfully put together package so let's see how it coped in practice.
The ride
The first thing to say is that the Ananda mid-drive performed superbly. It is rated at 110Nm of torque and I don't think that's too much of an exaggeration (Bosch's top line motors are rated at 90Nm and in terms of power it certainly gives them a run for their money).
The eCargo surged up our test hill climb in record time for a hefty cargo bike (although at 33kg on the scales, it was actually lighter than I'd guessed and I had no problems lifting it over a big step to where it was being stored). Even loaded up with 30kg on the rear it ate up the steepest of Pennine hills.
Whilst Ananda may be a new name to westerners, the Shanghai-based company has been making motors for the last 13 years or so - a similar length of time to Bosch.
Just as importantly, Estarli themselves offer a two-year warranty on all elements of their e-bikes - battery and motor included.
Whilst there is a wide range of kiddy-carrying accessories for the eCargo - including the Lazy Boy seat that my test bike came with - I used it mainly for big heavy box hauling, taking large volumes of books to the post office (I run a publishing business). It coped with up to 35kg on the back very nicely with the powerful motor able to accelerate quickly using a low gear from the wide range hub gearing (which also means it's easy to shift to what gear you want even when stopped and loaded up).
The beefy central kickstand is worth a special mention as it holds the bike solidly in an upright position when putting heavy loads on it - though you need to be aware the bike will see-saw to the end where most weight is loaded, which is not a problem if you know it is going to happen.
As with all e-cargo models, it helps to have the weight as evenly distributed as possible. Too much on the back and the tail will wag the dog, whilst too much at the front will affect handling. This is not an issue particular to the eCargo, I should emphasise - it's the same with all longtail cargo bikes.
I did have a few niggles - though niggles is just what they were. I like a low speed throttle on a cargo bike for smooth acceleration and the eCargo lacked this. A better battery gauge (I was never quite sure how accurate this one was) and tougher coverings on the seats would have been good too.
Those who want to carry children in all weathers might feel the need for all weather protection which Estarli don't currently offer - even though they offer seating options for two small kids or one larger one. These are small blemishes on a well-specced and very powerful package though.
Competing cargo models
The Estarli eCargo looks to offer outstanding value for money. Whilst the Mycle Cargo and the Decathlon R500 are considerably cheaper, they don't have the super powerful mid-drive with high quality, super-wide ratio gearing that this bike offers.
We're currently testing the Ecobike Cargo, which is a similar price to the Estarli and also with an Ananda motor - but that one's shorter and offers less carrying capacity. Beyond that, the likes of Tern and Douze are considerably pricier - even when you factor in the extra cost of things like child seats (capacity for two), bench seats, foot rests etc that you might want to add to the eCargo.
All in all, this is a high performance longtail that offers great value for money.