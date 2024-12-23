Tenways low-maintenance single-speeds joined by powerful mid-drives on new UK website

- This article includes paid promotion on behalf of Tenways
- Read more about sponsored content
Tenways' aim is simple: to produce high quality e-bikes at extremely competitive prices. They initially launched the CGO range in the UK back in 2021. After growing success it has just been joined by the mid-drive powered AGO range. Both lines are now showcased on a new UK-specific website.
It's fair to say the single speed belt drive CGO range has gained glowing reviews. We were certainly impressed. Reviewer Ian said: "With its grease-free carbon belt drive, uncomplicated single speed, and easily removable wheels and battery, the CGO600 Pro is positioning itself as a bike you buy with long-term use in mind."
Our earlier review of its step-through cousin, the CGO800s, concluded that it offered super-smooth e-biking at its simplest, "just switch on, select one of five power levels and off you go."
If you want to learn more about the lightweight Mivice hub motor tech that both these CGO models use, check out our detailed article on the subject.
Of course while single speeds may be fine for flat and moderately hilly places, the new AGO range promises Tenways quality and value allied to impressive mid-drive power.
AGO joins CGO
There are two models in the AGO lineup, the AGO T and the AGO X.
Both share the same 80Nm-rated Bafang mid-drives and both have removable, generous capacity 504Wh batteries and hydraulic disc brakes as well as Tenways' signature sleek frame design with smooth welding and frame-integrated cabling.
Both are a step up in price - and componentry - from the CGO single speeds, with the AGO T currently retailing at £2,699 and the AGO X discounted to £1,999 from £2,399.
However, beyond those similarities they are very different e-bikes. The AGO T offers low maintenance and easy-to-use features, with its step-through frame and Gates Carbon belt drive powering stepless Enviolo gearing. It also emphasises comfort with an adjustable stem and suspension in both front forks and seatpost.
It features hardwired lighting, including that nifty StVZO-compliant frame integrated front light, mudguards, kickstand and even a full-colour display.
The AGO X, in contrast, is an all out 'SUV' - clearly designed for sportier and even hillier riding, as witnessed by the more aggressive step-over frame geometry, MTB style handlebars, the lower bottom gears of the 1x10 Shimano derailleur setup and increased front suspension travel.
In short, it would be happy running city errands and commuting to work, but it can also take on extra trekking and off-road duties, as long as they fall short of full-on e-MTB rides.
Both the AGO models - like the CGOs before them - boast digital connectivity which includes navigation aids and ride stats.
UK expansion
Until very recently, Britons visiting the Tenways website would have been buying direct from Europe. However, the UK-specific website brings with it a UK operations team and a UK warehouse.
This might not seem like a big deal, but it's a vote of faith in the post-Brexit UK e-bike market and represents a significant investment for Tenways. Many other EU-based e-bike companies have cut and run from the UK market given the financial and organisational hurdles they now need to jump over, or have at least adopted a much lower profile here.
It's therefore reassuring to those considering a Tenways purchase to see a detailed warranty policy clearly set out on the UK website and to learn of the ever growing network of Tenways dealers throughout the UK.