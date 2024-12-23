Ad header

Tenways low-maintenance single-speeds joined by powerful mid-drives on new UK website

by Dec 23 2024
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Tenways low-maintenance single-speeds joined by powerful mid-drives on new UK website
Tenways AGO T.jpg, by Tenways

AGO range now complements CGO range

Tenways' aim is simple: to produce high quality e-bikes at extremely competitive prices. They initially launched the CGO range in the UK back in 2021. After growing success it has just been joined by the mid-drive powered AGO range. Both lines are now showcased on a new UK-specific website

2024 Tenways CGO600 Pro
2024 Tenways CGO600 Pro, by Oli Pendrey


It's fair to say the single speed belt drive CGO range has gained glowing reviews. We were certainly impressed. Reviewer Ian said: "With its grease-free carbon belt drive, uncomplicated single speed, and easily removable wheels and battery, the CGO600 Pro is positioning itself as a bike you buy with long-term use in mind."

Tenways CGO800S Trees 3.JPG
Tenways CGO800S, by Richard Peace


Our earlier review of its step-through cousin, the CGO800s, concluded that it offered super-smooth e-biking at its simplest, "just switch on, select one of five power levels and off you go."

Tenways CGO800S motor.JPG
Tenways CGO800S motor, by Richard Peace


If you want to learn more about the lightweight Mivice hub motor tech that both these CGO models use, check out our detailed article on the subject.

Of course while single speeds may be fine for flat and moderately hilly places, the new AGO range promises Tenways quality and value allied to impressive mid-drive power.
 

AGO joins CGO

Tenways AGO T side.jpg
Tenways AGO T, by Tenways


There are two models in the AGO lineup, the AGO T and the AGO X.

Both share the same 80Nm-rated Bafang mid-drives and both have removable, generous capacity 504Wh batteries and hydraulic disc brakes as well as Tenways' signature sleek frame design with smooth welding and frame-integrated cabling.

Tenways AGO X.jpg
Tenways AGO X, by Tenways


Both are a step up in price - and componentry - from the CGO single speeds, with the AGO T currently retailing at £2,699 and the AGO X discounted to £1,999 from £2,399. 

Tenways Ago T riding 1.png
Tenways Ago T riding, by Tenways


However, beyond those similarities they are very different e-bikes. The AGO T offers low maintenance and easy-to-use features, with its step-through frame and Gates Carbon belt drive powering stepless Enviolo gearing. It also emphasises comfort with an adjustable stem and suspension in both front forks and seatpost.

It features hardwired lighting, including that nifty StVZO-compliant frame integrated front light, mudguards, kickstand and even a full-colour display.

Tenways AGOX (1) low res.jpg
Tenways AGO X, by Tenways


The AGO X, in contrast, is an all out 'SUV' - clearly designed for sportier and even hillier riding, as witnessed by the more aggressive step-over frame geometry, MTB style handlebars, the lower bottom gears of the 1x10 Shimano derailleur setup and increased front suspension travel.

In short, it would be happy running city errands and commuting to work, but it can also take on extra trekking and off-road duties, as long as they fall short of full-on e-MTB rides.

Tenways app.jpg
Tenways app, by Tenways


Both the AGO models - like the CGOs before them - boast digital connectivity which includes navigation aids and ride stats.  
 

UK expansion

Until very recently, Britons visiting the Tenways website would have been buying direct from Europe. However, the UK-specific website brings with it a UK operations team and a UK warehouse.

This might not seem like a big deal, but it's a vote of faith in the post-Brexit UK e-bike market and represents a significant investment for Tenways. Many other EU-based e-bike companies have cut and run from the UK market given the financial and organisational hurdles they now need to jump over, or have at least adopted a much lower profile here.  

AGO X DSC_5996 low res.jpg
AGO X, by Tenways


It's therefore reassuring to those considering a Tenways purchase to see a detailed warranty policy clearly set out on the UK website and to learn of the ever growing network of Tenways dealers throughout the UK. 

uk.tenways.com

 

Product type:
Features

Author block

Richard Peace's picture

Richard Peace

Richard Peace took to full-time outdoor writing/photojournalism after stints in an office and as an English teacher abroad. His cycling route guide books include the best-selling Ultimate C2C Guide and the Ultimate UK Cycle Route Planner plus Electric Bicycles. He has written for various media about many aspects of cycling

Green block front

Resource

Honbike Uni4.jpg

Informations

Title
Honbike Uni4.jpg
Author
Ian Evenden

Best Electric Bikes under £2000

Dealer splash