Tenways CGO800 Plus gears up for change

by Mar 11 2025
CGO800 plus Pre-launch Poster-EU version.jpg, by Tenways

Back to a rear hub motor for Dutch brand’s new model – but this time with gears

Tenways has brought out an eight-speed version of its rear hub motor step-through e-bike. The CGO800 Plus boasts the same clean look as its single-speed sibling and will cost the same amount, but the Dutch brand has added Shimano Claris gearing that it says should make the bike a much more viable option for those living in hillier parts of the UK.

Tenways largely made its name with affordable, minimalist e-bikes, like the CG0600, CGO800S and CGO009 – all of which we’ve tested and rated highly.

These are all low maintenance city cruisers with hub motors and belt drives, but the brand’s recently started to branch out.

Tenways AGO T 1.jpg
Tenways AGO T, by Alex Bowden


Last year it launched a couple of mid-motor options: the stately step-through AGO T (which I’m testing at the minute) and the more adventure-focused AGO X (which I’ll also be looking at).

Those two bikes are really quite radically different from the aforementioned lightweight urban runarounds. The CGO800 Plus, however, is a closer relation – as its name suggests.

Rather than the CGO800S’s Mivice M070 rear hub motor, the Plus employs the same Tenways-developed C9 one found on the CGO009. This is rated as producing up to 45Nm of torque and is combined with a 478Wh removable battery.

Tenways CGO800 Plus.jpg


As ever with Tenways bikes, it features a torque sensor to ensure smooth motor assistance and there’s also a stem-integrated LED display, which will offer all the usual data, plus turn-by-turn navigation and similar gubbins.

Other than that, you’ll get a 25kg rated rear rack, hardwired front and rear lights, a kickstand and mudguards.

There’s only one frame size, said to be suitable for riders from 1.6m to 1.95m, with two colour options: Sky Blue and Midnight Black.

The Tenways CGO800 Plus will sell for £1,899, but you can get £100 off if you order before March 24.

uk.tenways.com

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021, switching to a world with motors after seven years working on sister site road.cc, where he contributed news, reviews and the occasional feature. These days he combines his road riding with electric bike testing and a dash of ongoing cricket writing (his first book's due out in 2025).

