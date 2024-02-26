Want to ride the same e-bike as Fernando Alonso? Discover the e-bikes of the Formula 1 world

Electric bikes have been a popular addition to track walks and preparations for Formula 1 drivers ahead of a racing weekend. And since the drivers have already taken to the track for testing ahead of the opening race of the season, we thought it was high time to take a look at some of the electric bikes associated with the Formula 1 teams. From Eddie Jordan’s yellow masterpieces, to Red Bull’s collaboration with Chris Hoy’s Skarper, we’ve got it all.
Jordan E-Bikes
While Jordan Grand Prix is not a current team on the grid, we still had to highlight the former team owner Eddie Jordan’s latest venture – Jordan E-Bikes. Fans will be pleased to know the brand has remained true to form and the bikes are bright yellow.
They are built in partnership with Surrey-based retailer D&D Electric, and currently there are two models – the questionably named Men’s and Women’s e-bikes. All that separates them is – you guessed it – the women’s frame is a step-through.
At £2,995 they’re not the most expensive urban run-around bikes, but for hub-driven options with a 9-speed drivetrain, perhaps the most enticing part of the bike is the name.
Williams Racing eBike
If you really want to show off your love of F1 (and Williams), then these Williams Racing liveried e-bikes will be right up your street. They look like pretty slick urban options, with a reasonable price tag as well.
Modelled by former driver Nicholas Latifi on the website, there are two options to choose from: the Launch Edition, which uses a chain, or the Carbon Drive Edition which uses a belt drive. Both are single-speed and use a rear hub motor.
How much input the Williams Racing team actually had on the design of the bike, we’re not sure, but the Launch Edition is not that expensive, at £2,001. The Carbon Drive Edition is only a bit more at £2,176. Both are showing as out of stock on the website, but if you’re really keen you can buy them from third-parties.
Mercedes AMG Petronas Team and n+
Quite possibly the fanciest (read: most expensive) Formula 1 branded electric bikes out there are those belonging to the n+ brand. Tagged as “Mercedes AMG Petronas Team eBikes”, they look like something out of a futuristic film starring Will Smith.
n+ teamed up with the Mercedez-Benz EQ Formula E Team back in 2020 but are now joining motorsport’s premier league with F1. These are completely different bikes, with more of a Tron vibe than urban sleekness, and there are two models to choose from, the Rallye Edition and the Track Edition.
Both come without pricing but going off the cost of the ‘road bikes’ they also sell, which cost £11,500 for the Road Edition and £5,300 for the Urban Edition, we’d suggest you start saving your pennies now if you’re after one.
They do look pretty slick, and come with rear hub motors, and the option to add a battery to the seat tube in addition to the one in the down tube. The Rallye Edition uses a Pinion C1.9 gearbox and a belt drive, while the Track Edition sticks to a manual Shimano 9-speed drivetrain. Both are expected to be in stock in spring of this year.
Oracle Red Bull Racing and Skarper
Okay, technically this one isn’t an e-bike, but this conversion kit will make a bike into an e-bike. Just last month we detailed how Chris Hoy’s backed Skarper conversation kit hooked up with the Red Bull F1 team to develop the product into its final form.
The Skarper e-bike conversion kit works by attaching to the rear chainstay of the bike and onto a pre-installed ‘DiskDrive’ (from Skarper as well) which you use to replace the rear disc on your non-electric bike. Red Bull F1 engineers have managed to reduce the device's size, and increase its power.
It now has a listed maximum torque rating of 50Nm and a battery with a claimed range of up to 60km. Pre-order may have sold out for now, but when they reopen you can expect to pay around £1,295.
Fernando Alonso's Kimoa e-bike
Alonso has long used cycling as part of his training regime to get him ready for motor racing. He's also the owner and founder of the Kimoa lifestyle brand, and in 2022, Kimoa launched its first e-bike, in collaboration with California based Arevo.
It's built using a single 3D printed pass of carbon fibre composite. And because it's custom printed, it can be designed around individual riders for a better fit. The bike also has a claimed 55 mile range, and a rear hub Bafang motor.
Unfortunately it's only available in the US, but we couldn't leave it off the list.
Why are F1 teams getting in on the e-bike action?
Formula 1 drivers have to be physically fit - there's no getting around that when you're subject to tens of G-force every time you turn a corner or brake. Many drivers therefore use cycling as part of their fitness regimes.
As part of their preparations for the race weekends, many riders also use bikes as a way to explore the track and discover it in greater detail. It makes sense for teams to get on board with promoting micromobility when they use e-bikes themselves.
Some teams use badge engineering to get their e-bikes out into the world, while others try to create their own cycling identity. Either way, if it gets a wider audience interested in e-bikes, then that's a good thing in our eyes.
Just like 'Drive to Survive' got more people watching F1, a bit of encouragement from the F1 world that cycling is fun is a good thing. We only wish there was a luxurious Ferrari option to choose from as well.