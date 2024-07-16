E-bikes could be treated as bicycles on-road but ‘motor vehicles’ off-road under Norwegian motor traffic proposals

A proposed modification to the Norwegian Motor Traffic Act could see e-bikes lumped in with dirt bikes and other motor vehicles when ridden off-road, despite retaining their legal status as bicycles when ridden on-road. Mountain bike advocacy group IMBA Europe says it will support efforts to inhibit passage of a law, “restricting the free movement of e-bikes in Norway.”
As in most countries, Norwegian traffic regulations treat pedal-assist e-bike in the same way as unassisted bicycles, provided the maximum continuous rated power of the electric motor does not exceed 250W and motor assistance cuts out at 25km/h.
However, according to IMBA, a modification to the law regulating the use of motor-vehicles outside of traffic environments and cultivated areas would see e-bikes included – including pedal-assist models that comply with road regulations.
This would effectively mean that anyone riding an e-bike would be on a bicycle on the road, but would immediately find themselves atop a motor vehicle the moment they turned onto an off-road trail.
In a statement earlier this week, IMBA said it had heard of the proposals from member organisation the Norwegian Organisation for Mountain Biking (NOTS).
> E-bikes don't need to be insured as motor vehicles because they are not solely motor-powered rules EU Court of Justice
Explaining its opposition to the proposals, IMBA said the e-bike had proven to be, “perhaps the most effective tool in converting people to more sustainable and climate-friendly mobility.”
IMBA argues that e-bikes lower barriers to entry, make cycling more accessible to a wider range of participants and increase the distance people are willing to ride by bike.
“These benefits are shared by e-mountain bikes, making trail networks enjoyed for mountain biking more accessible to e-bike users, which might otherwise be exclusively reached by car. Making cycling less attractive through a complicated patchwork of legislation will only discourage adoption of e-bikes, with serious consequences for the climate.”
It goes on to say that a “cornerstone” of any nature preservation or conservation effort must be ensuring that the public has the opportunity to appreciate it by providing access for responsible recreation.
> Best electric mountain bikes 2024 – from lightweight eMTBs to enduro beasts
“We approve of taking steps to limit and reverse any damage caused by e-bikes in consultation with local representatives of the community. Local mountain bike representatives understand the terrain and the community and can help implement collaborative solutions that limit the impact of e-mountain bikes on sensitive areas.
“A primary measure to address sustainable outdoor recreation is through improvement of the recreational infrastructure in the form of sustainable trails, a subject on which IMBA is a recognized international leader. Policies that seek to improve outdoor recreational infrastructure benefit all users while simultaneously protecting natural spaces.
“A more nuanced and effective policy would respect local practice and engage with the local community to address any concerns over the impact of outdoor recreation. Indeed, the framework of the current, functioning law treats restricted e-bikes as regular bikes, in all forms of traffic and terrain, yet allows for local restrictions where necessary.
“Finally, we at IMBA Europe worry that passage of such a poorly-motivated and uninformed law as that proposed in Norway may inspire a trend of similar restrictions affecting more of our member organisations and mountain bikers across the continent. We support the efforts of NOTS to inhibit the passage of this law restricting the free movement of e-bikes in Norway.”