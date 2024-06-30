MiRider 24
Overview
- Super comfy and easy to ride
- Decent hill-climbing ability
- Fully-equipped for all-weather, 24-hour riding
- A little heavy
- Not as quick off the mark as their 16in machines
Wigan-based MiRider made their name with the cute-looking and fun-to-ride MiRider single-speed folder. They followed it up with the technically innovative and even more capable GB3. The MiRider 24 is a return to their single-speed roots, but this time with bigger wheels, stepping up from 16in rims to 24in ones and large volume tyres for good measure.
Other notable additions are full length mudguards and the options of capacious front and rear racks. A more grown-up and fully-featured e-bike than its 16in predecessors perhaps, but has it kept that MiRider combination of originality and performance?
So why the step up in size when the original small-wheeled MiRider concept of a funky and fun e-bike has clearly been such a success? As fun as the 16in-wheeled machines are to ride, the bigger wheels of the MiRider 24 will certainly provide tamer and more predictable handling than any e-bike with 16in wheels. This means it could be an ideal choice for those returning cyclists who want an easy introduction to e-biking, or just those who assume smaller wheels equals a less than high performance e-bike (certainly not true, but people often judge on appearances).
Although the spec is 'sensible' and practical - hard-wired lights, optional front and rear racks, bottle cage mount, full-length mudguards, hydraulic disc brakes and a removable 360Wh battery - it has kept its distinctive looks with a funky and angular looking low step frame which in the case of my test bike was a striking orange. Personally, I think all e-bikes should be very brightly coloured, simply as a safety aid.
I was also glad to see that MiRider had retained a small rear hub motor, as it was this feature we loved so much in the 16in-wheeled bikes. The single gear is chain-driven, though the frame splits at the rear to accommodate a belt which is currently only specced on the three-geared MiRider 24 GB3 variant. A belt on the single-speed version would have been even lower maintenance, but would add to the cost.
The handlebars fold down and there are folding pedals too, so even though the frame doesn't fold, this is clearly an e-bike designed with an eye on easy storage and transport.
But how does the MiRider 24 measure up in some real world testing?
The ride
It's obvious as soon as you get on the MiRider 24 that it's an extremely comfortable and easy to ride e-bike. The riding position is upright, handling is very stable and predictable, much like bigger bikes, but the MiRider is simply more manoeuvrable thanks to the smaller wheels and indeed quite a small wheelbase.
The super-comfy saddle is easily height adjustable with the use of a quick release lever and together with those large volume 2.1in tyres combine to minimise the effect of potholes. It's a great bike for hopping on and off kerbs too.
I was glad to see MiRider hadn't gone down the route of adding front suspension as such a good saddle and tyre combo go a long way to obviating the need. No front suspension means a lighter bike. At 21.9kg I'd class the this as a medium weight bike, but it feels easy to pick up and move as it remains compact and well-balanced.
I felt the short seat to bars reach, with no fore and aft adjustment on the bars, lent itself to smaller and medium-sized riders and it felt just right for my 5ft 8in frame. That's not to say larger riders won't get on with it, but I'd recommend a test ride - as I would with any e-bike you're considering buying.
On my extended hill climb test, the MiRider 24 proved faster than it felt - perhaps due to a virtually silent motor. Whilst it didn't feel as quick off the mark as the 16in-wheeled MiRiders, there is still a good amount of support from the little rear hub motor in the upper levels, whilst the lower levels sip power if you just need a bit of assistance on the flat.
It performed less well on my ultra-steep hill climb, but with bigger wheels, a small rear hub motor and a single gear, that's what you'd expect. I made it up with a fair bit of effort, although I should note quite a few single speeds have completely failed this test.
If you are going to be riding regularly in very steep country then the MiRider 24's GB3 (three gear) version should be a different beast altogether.
I was really delighted to see MiRider had retained the throttle - this perfectly complements a single speed. It operates without pedalling at low speed only (which means it remains a road legal e-bike), helping greatly on hill starts and at traffic-lights and junctions. Once underway that whisper quiet and extremely smooth motor gets you up to speed. Best of all, you can save power by riding in a lower power level and just blip the throttle for inclines or whenever conditions require a burst of full power, as long as your pedals are still turning.
Range is difficult to judge when you have a throttle on board as constant use of it will of course impact range, but it seems typical for a 360Wh battery and my estimate for most riders in most conditions would be 20-40 miles.
Battery capacity remaining is difficult to judge as the battery meter on the small LCD display jumps around somewhat and I also felt the power level control buttons were too small and close together. Not a problem on a warm summer's day but more so if wearing gloves in colder weather.
The comfortable seat and wide, grippy, treaded tyres mean it's surprisingly capable off-road too, especially considering it's a bike without suspension and with relatively small tyres. I enjoyed riding it on paths and tracks and also found it would handle rather hummocky grass - ideal for one of its key markets of motorhomers and caravanners. That slimline storage capability is also clearly a big plus here too.
A further plus for motorhomers, or just any rider who wants to carry a lot, are the sturdy front and rear racks, rated at 10kg and 25kg respectively. The frame looks really solidly made too, so I'd wager it would take even more weight and could easily be pressed into service for tasks such as a big shop or by anyone who needs to regularly cart plenty of gear about.
Other single-speed electric rides
Most other single speed e-bikes have bigger wheels (e.g. Tenways, ADO and Honbike) and so lack the MiRider's small-scale benefits, added to which none have the advantages of those large volume tyres allied with relatively small-wheeled manoeuvrability.
If you want to go even smaller and full folding, do consider the Flit alongside MiRider's own 16in wheeled models. All these models and more are detailed in our single-speed buyer's guide.
Whilst the Midrider 24 is pricier compared to much of the competition, it is hand-assembled in MiRider's UK factory and comes with a two-year guarantee. They also have an extensive dealer network. These are all things that add value and that you may not get with many other brands.
In summary, whilst the single speed e-bike market has certainly been getting more crowded for some time now, there is nothing else out there that fits the same niche as the MiRider 24, blending simplicity and practicality in what's still a relatively small and manageable form. Recommended!