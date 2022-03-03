Ad header

Swapfiets launches Power 7 subscription e-bike for London users

Mar 3 2022
Power 7.jpg, by Swapfiets

Shimano Steps E6100 mid-motor available for £74.90 a month including repairs

Dutch bike subscription company Swapfiets has added a new e-bike to its line-up, describing it as its most advanced yet. The Power 7 will cost £74.90 a month and will be available in London where Swapfiets started operating last year.

Founded in 2014, Swapfiets provides its users with a bike or e-bike for a monthly subscription. Fees cover maintenance, repairs or a replacement bike within 48 hours if there’s a problem.

Power 7 2.jpg

Subscription services differ to hire schemes in that subscription is longer term and you get to treat the bike as your own for as long as you subscribe to the service.

> E-bike subscription v buying - the pros and cons

Swapfiets introduced a cheaper e-bike last year, the Power 1.

The Power 7 comes in at the other end of the line-up and is in fact the only Swapfiets e-bike currently available in the UK.

> 4 of the best e-bike subscription services – get a bike, repairs and insurance without the long-term commitment

The bike’s powered by a Shimano Steps E6100 mid-motor which is teamed with a 508Wh frame-integrated battery. The firm reckon that’s good for up to 100km.

Power 7 motor.jpg

The Power 7 also comes with 7-speed hub gears, 47mm tyres, LED lights, mudguards, a rack and a double AXA lock.

Power 7 drivetrain.jpg

Bikes can be taken for a short test ride from the Swapfiets store at 58 Commercial Street, Spitalfields, London E1 6LT. New members can sign-up in the store or at www.swapfiets.com.

