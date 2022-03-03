Swapfiets launches Power 7 subscription e-bike for London users

Dutch bike subscription company Swapfiets has added a new e-bike to its line-up, describing it as its most advanced yet. The Power 7 will cost £74.90 a month and will be available in London where Swapfiets started operating last year.
Founded in 2014, Swapfiets provides its users with a bike or e-bike for a monthly subscription. Fees cover maintenance, repairs or a replacement bike within 48 hours if there’s a problem.
Subscription services differ to hire schemes in that subscription is longer term and you get to treat the bike as your own for as long as you subscribe to the service.
Swapfiets introduced a cheaper e-bike last year, the Power 1.
The Power 7 comes in at the other end of the line-up and is in fact the only Swapfiets e-bike currently available in the UK.
The bike’s powered by a Shimano Steps E6100 mid-motor which is teamed with a 508Wh frame-integrated battery. The firm reckon that’s good for up to 100km.
The Power 7 also comes with 7-speed hub gears, 47mm tyres, LED lights, mudguards, a rack and a double AXA lock.
Bikes can be taken for a short test ride from the Swapfiets store at 58 Commercial Street, Spitalfields, London E1 6LT. New members can sign-up in the store or at www.swapfiets.com.