4 of the best e-bike subscription services – get a bike, repairs and insurance without the long-term commitment

Whilst subscription services might have taken the world of home entertainment by storm, with services like Netflix and Amazon Prime now household names, it is fair to say the e-bike equivalents have so far been comparatively under the radar. This is especially true compared to continental Europe, where paying for e-bikes ‘as a service’ is beginning to take off in a big way - especially in famously bike-friendly cities like Amsterdam that already have a critical mass of existing riders.
E-bike subscription services are now beginning to appear in the UK too and 2021 saw the likes of Hurrecane and Swapfiets enter the market. More recently Mate declared their intention to join the UK party.
Of course only time will tell whether this is an e-bike subscription bubble or the start of a genuine long-term trend that will eventually spread far beyond the London and South-East area where most e-bike subscription services have started off.
How is subscription different to hire?
Most subscription services differ to hire schemes (both ‘by the minute’ bike share schemes like Jump and holiday type rental schemes) in that subscription is longer term and you get to treat the bike as your own for as long as you subscribe to the service. There are often additional services included in the subscription fee such as repair call out and insurance, though exactly what is included varies, depending on the provider.
So why might subscription suit you? It’s like renting a bike on a lease contract, but in theory simpler because you don't have to pay for repairs and wear and tear, so you know exactly how much to budget for each month. Those who don’t wish to get involved in bike maintenance might welcome those subscription services that offer a repair or bike swap call out service. If insurance and a replacement e-bike is covered in the subscription payment that could also be appealing.
If you are new to e-bikes then subscription services may well prove an attractive way of trying out e-bikes before you make the jump to buying. Indeed some of the companies listed below do have a ‘lease to buy' option.
If you are going to be using the e-bike for self-employed work purposes, day-in, day-out, then a subscription might make sense too – it should class as a tax-deductible expense and backup services should provide some piece of mind if you are relying on the bike for daily work.
E-bike susbscription is still really in its infancy in the UK (there are many more firms offering it in countries like the Netherlands and Germany), so it’s still geographically limited. However, on paper at least, it can offer real benefits to certain e-bike users and if existing subscription companies continue to expand their coverage and new operators appear we might just see an e-bike subscription snowball effect.
Swapfiets London
The name identifies Swapfiets as Dutch - fiets being Dutch for bikes. In the world of bike subscription services it is a veritable veteran, having been founded in 2014. Indeed, it claims to be the world’s first ‘bicycle as a service’ company, saying it offers a service ‘part way between bicycle sharing and owning a bicycle.’
Their clever marketing means that all their bikes are instantly recognisable from the blue front tyre and they now claim 260,000 members in various western European countries. They offer regular bikes and e-bikes and in the UK operate in London only and only personal use is allowed. (Swapfiets do offer a business use e-bike but not in the UK.)
Where?
Swapfiets currently operate in central London only. Their shop is in Spitalfields, East London and the map below shows the area where there repair and bike swap services are offered.
Bikes and costs
In London you can only subscribe to the Power 7 e-bike which features a high quality Shimano E6100 mid-drive (which we rate highly) and a very decently sized 504Wh battery. It has a lowered top-tube so Swapfiets class it as a ‘unisex’ model and there are two frame sizes (49cm and 53cm). Spec is aimed at making it low maintenance rather than lightweight. It features seven hub gears, hub style enclosed brakes (the rear is a pedal backwards coaster brake) and mudguards. The one odd omission is a rear rack, although it does have a front rack attached to the forks.
Subscription is monthly with no minimum period. The Power 7 e-bike costs £75 per month – though at the time of writing there appeared to be a waiting list to get hold of one. Swapfiets terms and conditions say you can use the e-bike for up to 620 miles per month.
Swapfiets London also offer a couple of non-electric options priced at £12.90 and £14.90 per month.
The subscription period
Swapfiets is a monthly service and can be terminated by giving one month’s notice. Once signed up Swapfiets can deliver to you or you can pick up from their East London shop.
What else do you get?
Swapfiets say that for a fixed monthly fee, "you will get an always working bike." They continue: "Need a repair? Just contact us via e-mail, the Swapfiets app, WhatsApp or phone to make an appointment. In-store or at your chosen location."
Once you have made the appointment, Swapfiets say they will come to repair the bike within 48 hours or swap it for another.
Swapfiets' terms and conditions make it clear that you can swap if your e-bike gets damaged, even if the damage doesn’t actually stop you riding it. Free of charge repairing or swapping applies for defects including, "a flat tyre, a broken chain or chain guard, a torn saddle and broken lighting."
Whilst Swapfiets don’t insure against theft as such, you don’t need to pay the whole value of the bike either. You need to pay a ‘deductible’ which is clearly less than the value of a new e-bike of similar spec. As part of the subscription fee, you get a wheel lock attached to the frame and a heavy duty chain lock and one key. In cases of stolen bikes and e-bikes, Swapfiets say, ‘Together we will fill out a theft report for the police. In addition, you pay a deductible, provided that your bike was locked properly and you still have your key.’
Type of Subscription Established deductible
Original Subscription (non-electric) £40
Deluxe Subscription (non-electric) £60
Power 7 Subscription £220
Power 7 Subscription with battery £720 (£500 if battery but not bike is stolen or lost)
Zoomo
Zoomo are primarily aimed at gig economy workers in fields such as food delivery – perhaps not surprisingly, given it was founded by a former Deliveroo executive, Mina Nada, in 2017. They're also looking to provide firms with entire fleets now, but their e-bikes are open to anyone.
It’s clear from the technical section on Zoomo’s website that while their e-bikes look like regular hub motor machines, the firm has taken care to use superior quality batteries and more efficient control electronics to maximise range.
They even claim: "Key battery parameters for each bike will be sent to the cloud via a webhook. Zoomo will record key data relating to the battery several times a day. This includes the number of times the battery pack has been charged and its master temperature. Zoomo can then monitor these parameters in the cloud and automatically flag problematic batteries in the fleet, before they would experience charging problems or similar." If it really works that sounds like a great system of preventative action.
Trustpilot reviews of Zoomo's global operation (including the UK) are generally positive with a sprinkling of negative ones.
Where?
Zoomo currently operate in London (offices in Tower Hamlets and Fulham) and Manchester (central offices in St Annes Square).
Bikes and costs
At £40-50 per week, Zoomo are at the expensive end of subscription services but the bikes and backup are clearly designed for day-in, day-out use with supporting services to boot. Zoomo UK currently have five different e-bikes on offer.
The Zero. Step-thru with chunky rear rack with 30kg carrying limit and large 630Wh in-frame battery. 45Nm rated front hub motor. Electric motor lock and fast charging. £50 per week. Reportedly a favourite amongst food delivery workers.
The Sport. Low step-over frame and a 468Wh in-frame battery with 45Nm rated rear hub motor. Electric motor lock and fast charging. £50 per week.
The Trekker. Sloping top tube model with humungous 768Wh battery and 70Nm rated rear hub motor. £45 per week.
The Hybrid. Zoomo’s e-MTB style offering with a 468Wh in-frame battery, 40Nm rated rear hub motor, a decent amount of front suspension travel and 21 gears. £40 per week.
The Ranger. This is actually a Rad Power Radrunner by another name - a bike we think very highly of. When we reviewed it, we loved everything from the solid construction and wealth of practical features to the powerful 80Nm rated rear hub motor. £45 per week.
The subscription period
Subscription fees are weekly as above but Zoomo also offer outright purchase and rent to buy options with full details on their website.
What else do you get?
Zoomo say they offer full backup in the event of repairs being needed; repairs and servicing are included in your subscription. "You can book your service or repair in the 'Rider Hub' (available to subscribers only) … If it’s urgent, please send us a direct message through the chat or email us."
In case of theft Zoomo's advice is to "... immediately report to the police and notify Zoomo representatives. A secure lock is included in your rental with Zoomo and we will also provide you with a guide on how to lock your bike securely. We also advise that you take out Damage & Loss cover options to reduce your liability."
The damage and loss option is in fact a basic theft cover plan with limited liability for theft (£300 if the bike was locked correctly) at an additional weekly subscription price of £5 per week. That's a little disappointing as Zoomo claim investments in motor lock and GPS tracking tech on some of their models - even going so far as to claim their bikes are ‘virtually unstealable’.
Hurrecane
Relative newcomers to the e-bike subscription scene, Hurrecane look to offer England-wide coverage for lower prices than some other e-bike subscription firms. Whilst this is an admirably ambitious approach, it should be noted that some of the social media reviews they get are a bit poor.
Where?
The Hurrecane website lists most English counties, but the service doesn't seem to be available in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. You select the county once you have selected a bike and it’s at this stage that the pricing options pop up. Their website gives an office address in the south-east and a phone number.
Bikes and costs
Bikes look to be budget models branded Freedom (not an e-bike name we've otherwise come across before) and start at £55 per month with pricier options including extra batteries and 48-hour turnaround for repairs.
So for example the cost of the same £55 per month model (Freedom 400 Step Through) rises to £132 per month if you want an extra battery and 48-hour repair call-out (call-out within 7 days is the standard). A deposit of up to £380 is payable before the bike is delivered to your door.
Most Hurrecane e-bikes follow the above pricing structure but some carry a premium. For example, the RS8 off-road fat bike costs between £110 and £165 per month depending on the options chosen.
Hurrecane also have what they claim to be a ‘fleet hire’ service for businesses, which is branded as Deliver-E.
This website shows similar bikes with Deliver-E branding. It suggests the option of a single wheel trailer may also be available, but they invite interested parties to get in touch rather than putting full costings on the website.
The subscription period
Hurrecane’s terms and conditions stipulate a minimum subscription period of four months and after this it continues on a monthly basis (you can give a month’s notice or change to a different model).
Disappointngly, Hurrecane’s terms and conditions appear to require the subscriber to "at its own expense, obtain and maintain the following insurances ... insurance of the Equipment to a value not less than its full replacement value comprehensively against all usual risks of loss, damage or destruction by fire, theft or accident, and such other risks as the Lessor may from time to time nominate in writing…’ with similar widely and vaguely worded clauses appearing to require third party or public liability insurance risks. Contrast this with hiring a car where decent insurance cover is usually included in the hire fee.
What else do you get?
Whilst Hurrecane say they will carry out fair wear and tear repairs at no extra cost, the subscriber, "will be responsible for all costs and expenses related to rectifying any damage ... which is not fair wear and tear." They add that Hurrecane, "will be entitled to charge ... a collection charge of £30.00 + VAT to cover the costs of collection in these circumstances."
It doesn’t appear as though helmets or locks are included in the subscription price, though Hurrecane sell them separately on the website.
Dash
Dash's services are aimed at employers and employees in the South-East. They work in tandem with Cycle to Work schemes, aiming to make their subscriptions even better value by ensuring the taxman chips in a proportion of the price.
They say they have plans to open up their services to those not within the PAYE tax system but currently you must be employed and paying tax this way and your employer must also sign up with Dash.
They have an attractive range of four well-known, good quality e-bike brands on their website and say they offer even more models once someone is subscribed. They describe themselves as supplying ‘premium quality’ e-bikes.
Where
Within the M25 and in Surrey. However, they say they are also looking to go nationwide, "in the near future."
Bikes and costs
On their website Dash publicise four e-bikes you can subscribe to:
Brompton Electric. A high quality electric version of arguably the world’s best (certainly the most ingeniously compact) folding bike.
Rad Power RadMission Mid-step. Single speed e-bike with a decent-sized battery and powerful rear hub motor and a single gear.
Cowboy 3. Nicely equipped city e-bike with sleekly integrated lights and mudguards, but our review found fault with the battery size/position and a potential problem with the battery contacts.
Volt Kensington/Burlington/Pulse. A choice of three models, including two step-thru models, all fully equipped for urban commuting.
That’s a good variety of different designs to appeal to riders with different needs and Dash say more brands and models will be available to those who sign up.
In terms of cost, there are various options depending on the split of subscription payment between employer and employee. If the employer pays 50% the employee will be paying in the region of £30 per month. The exact cost depends on the bike, the duration of the subscription, the employee’s tax bracket and whether the business is contributing to the cost. There is a delivery cost of £14.99 that the employee must pay for at checkout.
The subscription period
1, 3, 6, 12 or 18 months.
What else do you get?
Service, maintenance and insurance are included in the subscription price, as is a helmet if you require one. The insurance cover sounds particularly attractive. It covers theft, rider and third party liability. So if your bike gets stolen or damaged their insurance will cover the cost.
Other options
Whilst most traditional e-bike hire outlets tend to focus on day hire in popular tourist locations, British Bike Hire are unusual in offering much longer term loans. Whilst they don’t class themselves as a subscription service, as they don’t include extra services as standard, they can actually arrange insurance for you. So in practice they can offer as much or more than some of the self-proclaimed subscription services.
Another possible subscription service involves buying a bike outright but having the option of subscribing to an ‘on-demand’ maintenance and fault-fixing service. Hi-tech urban brands Cowboy and Van Moof have similar offerings that cover any work required as a result of regular use of the bike, including any part that needs replacing (paid for by them). Cowboy Care costs £20 a month, while Van Moof Peace of Mind is priced three-yearly with insurance options thrown in. Three-year maintenance is £278, three-year theft coverage is £328 and three-year theft and maintenance combined is £550.