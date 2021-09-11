Swapfiets introduces a cheaper subscription e-bike – the €50 a month Power 1

Dutch bike subscription company Swapfiets, who recently launched in London, have introduced a new and cheaper e-bike to their line-up. The Power 1 is available for €49.90 per month – a price that includes repairs and insurance.
There are a growing number of firms offering e-bikes on a subscription basis.
In October of last year, Soundcloud’s founders raised €15m for Dance, which is billed as an all-inclusive "frictionless" e-bike service. They’ve since attracted some high profile backers, including Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams and music stars will.i.am and Chance the Rapper.
Electric rideshare service Revel has also started offering a $99 a month e-bike subscription service in New York.
Here in the UK, Zoomo has primarily been targeting couriers, offering bikes with sizeable batteries from £35.99 a week and in May we reported on Berkshire-based Hurrecane, who have eight different types of e-bike in their fleet, available from £50 a month.
Swapfiets have been operating since 2014 and are big enough to have sponsored Team Jumbo-Visma at this year’s Tour de France, persuading them to use blue front tyres as a nod to the distinctive look of their own bikes.
They have both conventional bikes and e-bikes on offer and the Power 1 is an attempt to bring the price of the latter down a smidge.
“We are incredibly excited to launch the Power 1 and believe it will be a game-changer in the e-bike market,” said CEO Marc de Vries.
“This is a first for the industry – a premium e-bike developed specifically for the city and introduced for less than €50 a month including hassle-free repairs and service. The Power 1 removes the barriers to getting an e-bike, delivering top performance for an unbeatable price.”
The 26kg single-speed bike is powered by Shimano’s E5000 mid-motor with a removable 418Wh battery that is said to be good for around 80km. It charges in around four hours or to 50 per cent in 90 minutes.
The bike features LED lighting and also comes with a lock.
The Power 1 is available now in a handful of European cities and should be in the UK by mid-November.