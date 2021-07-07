Blubrake improves its ABS for e-bikes while also halving its size

The second generation of the e-bike-specific anti-lock braking system (ABS) from Blubrake has been released. Now a single unit, the system is 65 per cent smaller and 48 per cent lighter than its predecessor and is said to be significantly easier to install.
Blubrake’s ABS was first unveiled in 2019 and launched in March of this year. It’s intended primarily for e-cargo bikes due to the greater loads in play and the often reduced stability.
The system – which prevents front wheel skids and rear wheel lifting – is however said to be compatible with every hydraulic braking system, battery and wheel size on the market.
A system of speed sensors and accelerometers feeds information to a control unit and in the event of a potentially dangerous situation, an actuator controlling the hydraulic pressure of the front brake is triggered.
This ensures smooth braking, ensuring the stability and manoeuvrability of the bike.
Blubrake ABS G2 can more easily be integrated into the frame with a simpler installation procedure that now involves just two electrical connectors.
The algorithm that manages the ABS has also been improved to ensure better grip detection by adjusting to different surfaces in real time.
"Constant innovation at the service of e-bike riders is at the core of our work,” commented Blubrake founder and general manager, Fabio Todeschini. “We have designed Blubrake ABS G2 to meet strong end-user and manufacturer demand for greater safety, which in our case translates into prevention of accidents in dangerous conditions.
“Today, thanks to the simplicity of installation and to the reduced dimensions of this new solution, manufacturers can easily integrate our ABS in their bikes to offer safer and more reliable vehicles, and a greater peace of mind in everyday mobility.”