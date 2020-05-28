Rad Power launch all new RadWagon4 e-cargo bike

Seattle-based e-bike brand Rad Power have completely revamped their RadWagon e-cargo bike, claiming the new model is stronger and more versatile than ever before. The RadWagon4 has specially made tyres, a new hub-based motor and is built to fit a whole load of accessories depending on the load you need to carry.
With a strong European presence, including a showroom in the Dutch cycling mecca of Utrecht, the EU-legal version of the RadWagon4 has a 250 watt motor and a 25km/h top speed as standard. This will be good to hear for UK customers, as the previous model was built around a 750 watt motor which would have needed to be registered as a speed pedelec to be road-legal in the UK.
The downtube-mounted battery is sizeable at 672Wh, giving you up to 88km of riding on a single charge, and the total weight of the bike including the battery is 34.8kg. Rad Power say you're able to carry up to 158kg of cargo, which means transporting a couple of kids or a week's worth of shopping should be a breeze with the right accessories mounted.
Accessories available include deckpads for carrying people, plus sizeable boards, racks and bags for cargo. You can also add footpegs and additional handlebars to make the ride more comfortable for passengers.
The tyres are custom-made for the RadWagon4, sized at 22 x 3.0 inches with a unique tread pattern. They're wider and smaller than usual to provide a lower centre of gravity, and the sidewalls are also reflective for some extra visibility. Other useful features include an integrated brake light, a walk assist function, a telescoping seatpost and easy-adjust handlebars.
Rad Power's CEO Mike Radenbaugh says of their new e-cargo machine: "We went back to the drawing board and looked at all the ways we could improve our beloved electric cargo bike, keeping our customers’ feedback and requests at the forefront of our minds the entire time.
"The result is a next-level people and cargo hauler that’s essentially a brand new cargo bike. With a patent-pending frame design, custom tyres, and more adjustability than ever before, the RadWagon 4 is the raddest car-replacing bike we’ve ever created.”
The RadWagon4 has an RRP of €1.599, but is €1.499,00 when you pre-order for a limited time - bikes are expected to ship in September 2020. You can find out more on the Rad Power website.