Eight of the best electric cargo bikes

Rob Bushill

Rob Bushill has never been without a bicycle. Since his first teenage RSW16, there was a brief dalliance with triathlons in his early 20’s, then a cycle commuter to a desk in London for over a decade. For the last ten of his many years he has been selling, maintaining and building Cargobikes in the outskirts of Bristol at Really Useful Bikes. He is an advocate for Utility cycling.