Rad Power adds monthly subscription option for RadWagon and RadRunner e-cargo bikes

In a further sign that e-bike subscription is becoming an increasingly popular option among consumers, Rad Power has decided to make its e-cargo bikes available on a monthly basis. The RadRunner 2 and RadWagon 4 are now available in Berlin with plans to introduce a similar service in other cities.
As we highlight in our article looking at the pros and cons of e-bike subscription versus buying, the lower up-front costs and the peace of mind of a maintenance package are very appealing benefits to a lot of people.
It also seems significant that Rad Power have gone with two e-cargo bikes initially. These are the kinds of bikes that people may have ambitious plans for in terms of how they will be used, but where those plans may also come with a degree of doubt if the person hasn’t previously owned and used an e-cargo bike.
Subscription is a great way of testing the waters without the same financial commitment. Plus, in the case of Rad Power, the same bikes are available to buy outright if you really take a shine to one.
Rad Power has teamed up with Cycle in Berlin for their first local subscription service. They’re offering rolling monthly rental or a discount if you subscribe for a full year.
The RadRunner is available for €99 a month or €79 a month for annual subscribers. The RadWagon costs €119 a month or €99 a month for a year.
The latter appears to be a popular option as at the time of writing none were available.
“With this pilot we want to understand the size of the demand and the exact value these customers are looking for,” Rad Power’s European business director Arno Saladin told TechCrunch. “This will help us to determine what the optimum value offer is and the demand potential.”