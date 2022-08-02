Ad header

Porsche has started developing its own e-bike motors

by Aug 2 2022
2 comments
Porsche motor.jpeg, by Porsche

Car manufacturer has significantly increased e-bike investment in recent months

Porsche has confirmed that it is to develop and produce e-bike motors under the Porsche brand name. The move was widely expected after the firm acquired German e-bike drive system manufacturer Fazua in June.

In a statement, Porsche said that it would develop motors and batteries as well as, “the necessary software architecture for connectivity solutions.”

The plan is to use these drive systems for a new generation of Porsche e-bikes with a somewhat woolly launch target of “the middle of this decade.”

Porsche e-bikes.jpeg


The new bikes will be produced via a somewhat mealy-mouthed joint venture going by the name of P2 eBike GmbH – powered by Porsche.

"We see great potential for Porsche in the e-bike segment,” said Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, Lutz Meschke. “This is why we are consistently expanding our activities in this area."

A spokesperson said that there would still be e-bike motor systems produced under the Fazua name and that both Porsche and Fazua products would be made available to other e-bike brands.

Porsche acquired a 20 per cent stake in Fazua in February and subsequently took up an option to purchase further shares and take over the firm completely.  

The firm is known for its lightweight, low profile motor setups, such as the recently-launched Ride 60 system.

In November, Porsche also acquired a majority stake in Croatian e-bike manufacturer, Greyp Bikes.

2 comments

44 min 35 sec ago

Lovely. I can't wait to mount one on the back of my Porsche SUV and when I knock a cyclist off their bike I can say to the Police and later, the judge "see, I'm a cyclist too". 

1 hour 26 min ago

Maybe the shallow, car obsessed media will now notice ebikes with a name like Porsche? 

