Porsche has started developing its own e-bike motors

Porsche has confirmed that it is to develop and produce e-bike motors under the Porsche brand name. The move was widely expected after the firm acquired German e-bike drive system manufacturer Fazua in June.
In a statement, Porsche said that it would develop motors and batteries as well as, “the necessary software architecture for connectivity solutions.”
The plan is to use these drive systems for a new generation of Porsche e-bikes with a somewhat woolly launch target of “the middle of this decade.”
The new bikes will be produced via a somewhat mealy-mouthed joint venture going by the name of P2 eBike GmbH – powered by Porsche.
"We see great potential for Porsche in the e-bike segment,” said Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, Lutz Meschke. “This is why we are consistently expanding our activities in this area."
A spokesperson said that there would still be e-bike motor systems produced under the Fazua name and that both Porsche and Fazua products would be made available to other e-bike brands.
Porsche acquired a 20 per cent stake in Fazua in February and subsequently took up an option to purchase further shares and take over the firm completely.
The firm is known for its lightweight, low profile motor setups, such as the recently-launched Ride 60 system.
In November, Porsche also acquired a majority stake in Croatian e-bike manufacturer, Greyp Bikes.