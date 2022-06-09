Porsche gets serious about e-bikes – takes over lightweight motor manufacturer Fazua

Porsche has taken over German e-bike drive system manufacturer, Fazua, signalling an increased focus on the growing e-bike market. The firm says the acquisition will aid in the development of future Porsche e-bikes and says it also has plans for a separate venture focusing on technological solutions for the micro-mobility market.
Porsche acquired a 20 per cent stake in Fazua in February and has now taken up an option to purchase further shares and take over the firm completely.
Fazua is primarily known as a manufacturer of lightweight e-bike motor systems. Its most recent offering, Ride 60, is a 4.3kg system built around a 60Nm mid-motor and a removable 430Wh battery integrated into the bike’s down tube.
So far, Ride 60 has mostly been employed on high-end urban e-bikes, such Canyon’s Commuter:ON 8 LTD and Roadlite:ON 8 LTD, which cost £3,499, and Riese & Müller’s Urban Line, which starts from £4,629.
The firm’s low profile drive systems are used in all sorts of bikes though, including e-MTBs and a large proportion of e-road bikes.
“In Fazua, we have found a strong partner with a great deal of experience in the bicycle industry,” commented Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “Fazua is known among experts as the founder of the ‘light e-bikes’ category – and it’s a highly innovative company that fits perfectly with the pioneering spirit of the Porsche brand.”
In November, Porsche also acquired a majority stake in Croatian e-bike manufacturer, Greyp Bikes.
A spokesperson said at the time that Porsche would be using the knowledge it has gained from developing the battery-electric drive for its cars in the e-bike market.
“Electric bikes have a fixed place in the company’s e-mobility strategy and promise further potential,” they said.
Porsche will continue to work with Rotwild on its current e-bike models.