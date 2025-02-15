Ad header

E-bike tariffs scrapped: UK now seen as ‘a place to dump bikes’ says industry

by Feb 15 2025
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
3 comments
E-bike tariffs scrapped: UK now seen as ‘a place to dump bikes’ says industry
Fiido Egravel C21 (1).JPG, by Richard Peace

UK brands say “strange” decision is “a kick in the teeth for UK manufacturing"

The UK government has lifted tariffs on non-folding e-bikes imported from China, arguing this could save consumers an average of £260 per e-bike. UK brands have however described the move as “a kick in the teeth,” and say it will cause, “a lot of trouble for a lot of companies.”

Following Brexit, to maintain alignment with the EU, the UK imposed a tariff on e-bikes made in China and several other countries (Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Tunisia) which Chinese manufacturers have previously used to circumvent the measures.

The MSC Tina at Felixstowe docks.jpg
The MSC Tina at Felixstowe docks, by John Fielding via Flickr


The duty was introduced to prevent China from flooding the market with cheap e-bikes, forcing local manufacturers out of business. Tariffs were between 10.3% and 70.1%, and these were supplemented by taxes of 3.9% to 17.2% designed to counteract subsidies.

In 2023 it was announced that the UK government’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) would review the measures and a year later it published its findings, recommending that the tariffs be revoked.

TRA chief executive Oliver Griffiths explained that the benefits to UK bicycle producers, “would be significantly outweighed by harm to the rest of the economy.”

Domestic manufacturers were, as you’d imagine, less than delighted with this finding.

Industry reaction

Will Butler-Adams with the one millionth Brompton.jpg


Speaking last month, Brompton managing director Will Butler-Adams expressed concern about the impact of cheaper imports and also took the opportunity to highlight the fact that anti-dumping tariffs in the rest of Europe had recently been extended for another five years.

“I don’t need the government to back me [with financial support],” he said. “I just don’t need them to kill me, you know?”

> Review: Brompton Electric P Line

Nevertheless, on February 6 of this year, the government accepted the TRA’s recommendation and announced that tariffs would end the following day. They have however been maintained on folding e-bikes, “as UK producers are more heavily concentrated in this market.”

Wisper Tailwind Comfort.jpg


Speaking to the BBC, David Miall of Wisper Bikes said that it was, “a very scary time for the industry,” and that he had already been contacted by Chinese bike manufacturers offering very low prices.

"They've overstocked too, and they now see the UK as a place to dump their bikes," he said. "I think the government are thinking 'Let's give e-bikes a boost' but this has been badly thought-through by people who don't understand the industry."

> Review: Wisper Tailwind Comfort

James Metcalfe of Volt Bikes, said, "I think this is an odd decision, and a kick in the teeth for UK manufacturing."

2023 Volt Infinity-Shimano STEPS e-bike - riding 1.jpg


He said Volt had moved manufacturing to the UK following assurances tariffs were long term.

“We've invested a lot in it. We're a small business, family-owned, and trying to do the right thing by building a quality product."

He said if the goal were savings for UK consumers, "Why not do what everyone else has done across Europe? Provide grants and invest in bike infrastructure in the UK."

> Review: Volt Infinity

Metcalfe’s thoughts were echoed by Oliver Francis of Estarli, who told Zag Daily: “Unlike the government, we feel the best way to make e-bikes more affordable for the public would be to introduce European-esque subsidies and therefore keep the investment in the UK. Instead, they have chosen to make things cheaper for the Chinese government.”

Estarli factory, summer 2023


Francis did however sound a more optimistic note with his hope that an influx of unfamiliar names might drive consumers towards local retailers.

“I hope the public recognises the quality differential and aftercare superiority of UK e-bike brands and their products,” he said.

“Similarly, we hope the hard work of high street shops is appreciated. I think more new bike brands will generate confusion and actually drive buyers to shops for clarity and trust.”

> Review: Estarli e28.X

Author block

Alex Bowden's picture

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021, switching to a world with motors after seven years working on sister site road.cc, where he contributed news, reviews and the occasional feature. These days he combines his road riding with electric bike testing and a dash of ongoing cricket writing (his first book's due out in 2025).

3 comments

1 day 7 hours ago

The Government just sent Trading Standards Officers to every bike shop in the country, I know as 2 visited mine. We had to read and sign a form that we would only work on Ebikes that we know comply with safety standards. This must've cost Gov £100,000's thousands.  This essentially means only working on branded Ebikes as we know that we can access data sheets, training and technical documentation for them, this is not possible for Chinese / Unbranded Ebikes. They pose a significant fire risk, and people have lost their lives in the UK in Ebike fires.

Why would the Gov send money on making the industry sign this document with trading standards, and then do an about turn where literally 100,000s of cheap unsafe Ebikes are going to flood the UK market???

1 week 1 day ago

Sorry, no sympathy for UK manufacturers. Tariffs always make everything worse for everyone eventually (as US is about to find out).

1 week 1 day ago

Cheaper e-bikes sounds good to me as a consumer.

Subsidising UK e-bikes sounds bad to me as a taxpayer.

Green block front

Resource

Honbike Uni4.jpg

Informations

Title
Honbike Uni4.jpg
Author
Ian Evenden

Best Electric Bikes under £2000

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

2025 Engwe LE20 - 1.jpg
Engwe LE20
If you’ve been looking at a cargo bike for your daily duties and you’ve been put off by the cost, this is certainly one for the shortlist
2024 Giant Explore E - 2.jpg
Giant Explore E+ Pro 1 GTS
A versatile, top-quality all-rounder e-bike with excellent motor performance and range
Ampere Alter
Eskute C100
Raleigh Modum
Eovolt Afternoon Pro
Liv Amiti E+ 2
Ampere Deluxe Pro