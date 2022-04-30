Canyon launches two urban e-bikes with Fazua Ride 60 system

Canyon has produced two limited edition city e-bikes built around Fazua’s new Ride 60 mid-motor system: the Commuter:ON 8 LTD, which is available with either a conventional or step-through frame, plus the pared-back and somewhat sportier Roadlite:ON 8 LTD.
Fazua’s new low profile system is just 4.3kg which helps keep the total weight of the Commuter:ON down to 17.54kg and the Roadlite:ON down to 15.66kg.
The motor provides 60Nm of torque and that is teamed with a removable 430Wh battery which is integrated into the down tube.
There are three levels of assistance and peak power of 450W. (While under UK law an e-bike must have a motor with a “continuous rated power” of no more than 250W, peak power can exceed this.) The system comes with a handlebar-mounted control unit.
With mudguards, a rear rack and integrated lights, the Canyon Commuter:ON shapes up as a bit more of a utility bike.
The rear rack, which can hold up to 15kg, uses Ortlieb’s QuickLock 3.1 mounting system which allows compatible bags to be quickly and easily clicked-in and removed.
Both bikes come with Magura hydraulic disc brakes and Shimano’s Deore XT 1x12 gearing. They’ll be available from August for £3,499.