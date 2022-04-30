Ad header

Canyon launches two urban e-bikes with Fazua Ride 60 system

by Apr 30 2022
Canyon Roadlite ON.jpg, by Canyon

Commuter:ON 8 LTD and Roadlite:ON 8 LTD among the first bikes to make use of new lightweight mid-motor system

Canyon has produced two limited edition city e-bikes built around Fazua’s new Ride 60 mid-motor system: the Commuter:ON 8 LTD, which is available with either a conventional or step-through frame, plus the pared-back and somewhat sportier Roadlite:ON 8 LTD.

Fazua’s new low profile system is just 4.3kg which helps keep the total weight of the Commuter:ON down to 17.54kg and the Roadlite:ON down to 15.66kg.

Canyon Commuter ON Fazua Ride 60 motor.jpg


The motor provides 60Nm of torque and that is teamed with a removable 430Wh battery which is integrated into the down tube.

Canyon Commuter ON Fazua Ride 60 control.jpg


There are three levels of assistance and peak power of 450W. (While under UK law an e-bike must have a motor with a “continuous rated power” of no more than 250W, peak power can exceed this.) The system comes with a handlebar-mounted control unit.

Canyon Commuter ON.jpg


With mudguards, a rear rack and integrated lights, the Canyon Commuter:ON shapes up as a bit more of a utility bike.

Canyon Commuter ON pannier.jpg


The rear rack, which can hold up to 15kg, uses Ortlieb’s QuickLock 3.1 mounting system which allows compatible bags to be quickly and easily clicked-in and removed.

Canyon Roadlite ON LTD.jpg


Both bikes come with Magura hydraulic disc brakes and Shimano’s Deore XT 1x12 gearing. They’ll be available from August for £3,499.

canyon.com

