Ad header

Second-hand e-bikes: Upway says it would be "difficult" to bring its refurb business to the UK

by Feb 18 2025
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Second-hand e-bikes: Upway says it would be
Upway warehouse.jpg, by Upway

Cheap e-bikes refurbed to industry standards? Not for a while...

If you’re in the UK and like the sound of Upway’s marketplace for refurbished e-bikes, unfortunately you’re looking at a bit of wait. While business is booming and there are plans for expansion into any number of new markets, it doesn’t seem likely that the UK will be one of them.

We first reported on Upway in 2021 when the firm raised €5m to set up a second-hand marketplace devoted to e-bikes.

The idea was to provide the reassurance of electric bikes reconditioned to industry standards with a one-year warranty while being able to sell them 35-45 per cent cheaper than new.  

This proved a sufficiently appealing recipe that a year later, the firm was able to raise another €23m.

Upway refurb.jpg


As well as France, it now also operates in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

“Next on the list in terms of expansion is Canada, Japan, Australia, Portugal, Italy and potentially the UK,” US manager Maxime Renson told Zag Daily recently.

Upway US accounts for about 20 per cent of Upway’s business, but Germany is currently its biggest market.

According to Renson: “I think around two million [e-bikes] were sold last year, while 700k e-bikes were sold in France and one million in the US. This is down to the tax incentives that Germany has in place which makes buying an e-bike much cheaper.”

This means that the German used e-bike market is twice the size of that for new bikes. In contrast, the UK second-hand market is limited for the simple reason that there aren’t yet that many e-bikes out there.

“The selection of used e-bikes is really broad in Germany which is what attracted us to the market,” said Renson. “In the UK, that volume does not exist yet which makes setting up a well-stocked marketplace more difficult.”

> eBay's banning private e-bike sales - but how well will it police its "eligible business sellers"?

Author block

Alex Bowden's picture

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021, switching to a world with motors after seven years working on sister site road.cc, where he contributed news, reviews and the occasional feature. These days he combines his road riding with electric bike testing and a dash of ongoing cricket writing (his first book's due out in 2025).

Green block front

Resource

Honbike Uni4.jpg

Informations

Title
Honbike Uni4.jpg
Author
Ian Evenden

Best Electric Bikes under £2000

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Ampere Alter Review (5).jpg
Ampere Alter
A decent offering from a British brand but a bit on the heavy side
Eskute C100 (16).JPG
Eskute C100
Decent, functional, budget e-bike
Raleigh Modum
Eovolt Afternoon Pro
Liv Amiti E+ 2
Ampere Deluxe Pro
Estarli e28.X
Whyte ELyte 140 Works - the lightweight eMTB gold standard