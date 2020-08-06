Olympia launch the EX 900 Sport, featuring their huge 900Wh 'super battery'

We cannot lie, we like big batteries here at eBikeTips... and so we have come to appreciate the recent work of the innovative Italian bike brand Olympia, who have launched the EX 900 Sport featuring their huge and sleekly integrated 900Wh 'super battery'.
Olympia unveil huge 900Wh 'super battery' with up to 290km of range
Featuring a motor from Oli Sport, the 6061 alloy frame, battery and motor system are all made in Italy, along with an international array of pretty impressive components to make up the rest of the full package.
Regarding that super-sized battery, integration is neat to the point where the EX 900 Sport hardly looks like an e-bike to the untrained eye. They say it's the same weight as their previous 630Wh batteries, and that a 70kg rider can get up to a huge 290km out of it riding on the flats. When you do eventually need to charge it again, this takes around six hours with the supplied 4 Ah charger.
Olympia have opted for a Sram drivetrain with Eagle 12 speed shifting, and brakes courtesy of Shimano with 180mm rotors for plenty of stopping power. Suspension is courtesy of Rock Shox, with a 35 Gold fork up front with 160mm of travel and Deluxe Select+ shock.
Olympia made comfort another priority on the EX 900 Sport, with a 76 degree seat angle and 65 degree head angle to ensure a comfortable and steady seated position: "soft geometry cleverly integrated into the enduro-inspired design", so say Olympia.
The EX 900 Sport is available now in sizes S, M and L. Olympia are distributed through Poshbikes in the UK, and the EX 900 Sport has an RRP of £5,184 on their website - click here to find out more.