Need to tow a second bike? Now you can with Tern’s Bike Tow Kit

by May 15 2023
Tern Tow Bike Kit Side.png, by Tern

Turn your Tern GSD Gen 2 into even more of a utility machine

Ever had the conundrum of needing to take two bikes somewhere without a car? Now you can tow one with the other thanks to Tern’s Bike Tow Kit. Already one of the finest and most popular electric cargo bikes you can buy, the new Bike Tow Kit turns the Tern GSD Gen 2 into a towing machine.

Tern Tow Bike Kit Towing Bike.png


So how does it work?

Simply take your Tern GSD (2nd gen), attach the Tail Hitch L accessory available from Tern, and then install the Bike Tow Kit to the rear of the bike. The Tow Kit attaches to the towed bike’s front forks (wheel off, of course) and there are multiple tube sizes included to fit most fork spacings.

> Review: Tern GSD

Tern advises a load limit of 30kg, so it’s definitely not rated for someone to be sitting on the towed bike while it’s moving. However, it could be a neat solution for bringing your child’s bike to/from school if they have no storage, or if you don’t want them to ride their own bike in traffic while you get to your destination.

Tern Tow Bike Kit 1.png

 
Tern say it will fit ‘most kid or adult-sized bikes’ and with that weight limit of 30kg, it’ll even take most electric bikes. We’ve not been able to find it online in the UK just yet, but prices in the US look to be around the $100 mark.

> Best electric cargo bikes - bikes to ditch the car for

