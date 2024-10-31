Misleading reporting is damaging public perception of e-bikes says trade body

The Association of Cycle Traders (ACT) is urging fair and accurate reporting of e-bike-related news. It warns in particular increasing coverage of fires linked to unsafe products is giving rise to broader fears about the safety of all e-bikes and batteries.
ACT director Jonathan Harrison said in most cases incidents are caused by uncertified, aftermarket batteries imported to the UK that are purchased via online auction sites or unapproved retailers.
He said this misconception of all e-bikes being unsafe jeopardised the growth of e-bikes "as a highly beneficial, sustainable transport solution."
He added: “In my opinion, the main cause of e-bike and battery fears is the increasing coverage - both in the media and online social channels - of fires linked to unsafe e-bike batteries and chargers, which has the overall effect of damaging the reputation of all e-bikes."
Harrison also said the ACT has observed a “concerning trend” in some media outlets where the term 'e-bike' is being used “inappropriately or sensationally” - particularly in what the organisation termed, 'accident reports'.
"This not only misrepresents the nature of e-bikes but also risks damaging public perception of what is an increasingly popular and sustainable mode of transport."
A spokesperson explained that it was one such incidence that had given rise to the call for fair reporting: "The campaign was sparked by a recent incident where a member of the ACT successfully challenged a BBC article that initially implied a connection between an accident and the use of an e-bike.
"Following a complaint, the publication amended both the headline and content to more accurately reflect the incident as one of dangerous cycling, rather than an issue specific to e-bikes."
The Electric Bike Alliance, with members including the ACT, as well as Cycling UK, the Bicycle Association, and Bosch eBike Systems, also recently launched the E-Bike Positive campaign, which aims to help the public distinguish safer, reputable products from high-risk ones.
Tech misinformation is playing a ‘significant role’ in discouraging people from trying out e-bikes, the ACT said, and through the E-Bike Positive campaign and this new initiative, it aims to educate the general public to make informed purchase decisions, avoid risks, and be encouraged to enjoy the benefits of e-bikes.
The ACT also recently welcomed eBay's move to ban private e-bike sales, but said more comprehensive measures are required to address the growing concerns around e-bike safety.
“While we support eBay's decision to limit e-bike and battery sales to eligible business sellers from October 31, we firmly believe that more needs to be done to combat the sale of illegal and potentially dangerous products online,” said Harrison. “This is just the beginning of necessary industry-wide changes.”
The ACT is calling on cyclists and shop owners to be alert to misrepresentations in the local press and to request corrections when necessary.
“It's vital that we don't allow misunderstandings or sensationalism to hinder the adoption of e-bikes. We're committed to ensuring that the public receives accurate information about e-bikes and their benefits,” said Harrison.
He added: “E-bikes are an excellent solution for modern transportation for almost anyone. They offer an eco-friendly, inclusive and efficient mode of travel that help reduce congestion and make the air cleaner in our towns and cities. E-bikes encourage more active lifestyles, and make cycling with friends and family of mixed abilities possible.”