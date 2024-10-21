"Incomplete" e-bike conversion kits mean people are fitting incompatible batteries and chargers

Charity Electrical Safety First (ESF) has said it’s concerned “incomplete” kits are leaving consumers to fit incompatible batteries and chargers, increasing the risk of fire, the BBC has reported.
Product safety engineer Giuseppe Capanna said that some parts might be missing when people buy kits online.
“They might include the motor, and the controller, but won’t always include the two most important bits - the battery and charger. That leaves it to the consumer to work out which products they need to make it safe - quite often they get it wrong.
“You have a high risk that a charger won’t be compatible with the battery. The battery could then become overcharged - that’s one of the things that can cause it to go into thermal runaway, which causes it to catch fire and explode.”
Capanna did however emphasise that there are reputable companies selling safe kits - read ebiketips’ guide to the best e-bike conversion kits for 2024.
> E-bike safety: What to avoid when buying an e-bike, battery or charger
In its Battery Breakdown report published last year, ESF said that correctly designed conversion kits sourced from reputable manufacturers and retailers, fitted professionally to a suitable cycle, are, “not inherently dangerous”.
The charity has called for safety standards for conversion kits, arguing that what is being sold is in many cases not a finished product.
“Many conversion kits available online do not include the battery - an essential component of any e-bike. The selection of a suitable battery and charger is left to the consumer to source and ensure compatibility.”
It also said that many kits that available from less scrupulous dealers are illegally powerful. "They push a DIY-built e-bike beyond the legal safeguards of EAPC rules and leave the user and pedestrians vulnerable to serious injury, and the former liable to prosecution.”
> eBay's banning private e-bike sales - but how well will it police its "eligible business sellers"?
The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) has said it wants to see “enhanced product safety rules” on conversion kits and greater regulation of sales.
The NFCC has also backed ESF’s call for third-party certification for e-bikes, e-scooters and their batteries. At present, manufacturers can self-declare their batteries are safe.
Product Regulation and Metrology Bill
The Product Regulation and Metrology Bill, which was announced as the Product Safety and Metrology Bill in the King's Speech, is set to tackle “unscrupulous overseas suppliers” who sell unsafe goods in the UK through online marketplaces.
A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “We take the risk of e-scooter and e-bike fires very seriously. That's why we're working with local authorities to identify illegal products to prevent them from being imported, while notifying consumers and businesses about unsafe products.
“The Product Regulation and Metrology Bill will allow us to amend product regulations, respond swiftly to innovative new products and maintain high safety standards.”