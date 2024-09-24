E-bikes banned from all government buildings due to perceived fire risk

The Government Property Agency (GPA) has banned e-scooters and modified e-bikes from all government buildings and land. A position statement on the matter also says that other e-bikes will have to be parked in external car parks or open-air areas and that battery charging will not be permitted.
Bristol 24/7 reports that an update was sent to office workers in Temple Quay informing them that even though e-bikes could still be ridden to work, they could no longer be stored inside the basement car park.
The instruction appears to be part of a broader policy, dating from June, which is labelled a ‘holding position’.
Citing a nationwide rise in the number of fires caused by e-bikes, the document states:
- E-scooters and their associated parts, including batteries are not permitted within GPA buildings including car parks or any other GPA controlled land.
- E-bikes and their associated parts, including batteries, are to be parked in external car parks or an open-air area away from flammable and combustible materials and fire exits.
- Modified or damaged E-bikes (including the batteries) are not permitted within GPA buildings including car parks or any other GPA controlled land.
- The charging of batteries is not to be allowed in any GPA buildings. Any person ignoring this instruction could render themselves liable to prosecution under Section 13 Theft Act 1968 for abstracting electricity.
E-bike fire risk
While e-bike fires have certainly risen – becoming the capital’s “fastest growing fire risk” according to the London Fire Brigade – a large proportion of incidents have involved second-hand vehicles or bikes modified using parts bought online.
> ‘Buying a complete e-bike is generally safer’ – new government guidance uneasy about DIY conversions
In response to growing concern, the UK cycling sector recently came together to launch the ‘E-Bike Positive’ campaign, the aim of which is to boost knowledge of e-bike battery safety to help the public safely buy, charge, and ride electric bikes.
Commenting on the GPA’s position, the Technical and Policy Director of the Bicycle Association, Peter Eland, expressed hope that ultimately a distinction would be drawn between e-bikes from reputable brands and higher-risk products.
“The Bicycle Association, representing the UK cycle industry, fully understands that premises managers must evaluate and address risks to the safety of their building occupants, including the fire risk from lithium batteries,” he said.
“We hope that it will be possible in future for GPA's policy to recognise the high level of safety of reputable e-bike brands from responsible retailers, which are thoroughly tested to international standards, and to limit restrictions to high-risk products – for example e-bikes made using conversion kits sourced online, as are frequently used in the 'gig economy'.
“The Bicycle Association has a number of initiatives and resources to help premises managers and consumers identify safe, legal and reputable e-bikes. An industry-led register of safety-audited e-bike brands is under development, and customers can already choose to purchase from retailers who have committed to the e-bike positive retailer pledge.
“The BA also fully supports swift Government action to reduce battery fire risk, and we are already working closely with officials from several Government departments on this issue. We would be pleased to provide any assistance we can to the GPA as they develop their policies on e-bike access.”
> Are e-bike batteries safe? What’s the difference between a safe battery and a fire risk?
Light electric vehicle bans
Elsewhere in GPA’s document, there is reference to e-scooters having been banned from all London public transport. It's worth highlighting that e-bikes are however still permitted - the argument being that they are generally subject to better manufacturing standards with batteries positioned in a place where they are less likely to suffer damage.
Earlier this month, disability charity Wheels for Wellbeing said it was “very concerned” that organisations such as Transport for London (TfL), as well as a range of NHS trusts and other public bodies were considering banning e-cycles from being parked or used on their premises.
The charity says it considers the banning of e-cycles from public spaces and services and the de facto banning of e-cycles from private homes via insurance and tenancy clauses to be, “inappropriate, disproportionate and discriminatory responses to the low fire risk that the government and fire services agree is posed by legal e-cycles.
“Banning e-cycles from homes, from public transport and from important destinations in response to a low risk of fire in legal, appropriately-used devices fails to account for the huge importance of e-cycles used as mobility aids and for essential transport by many disabled people, who often have no other viable mobility options.”