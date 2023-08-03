Micromobility.com bids to take over VanMoof after bankruptcy

Micromobility.com, home of Helbiz, has submitted a non-binding bid to acquire VanMoof, following news that the Dutch e-bike brand was declared bankrupt last month.
Beginning with shared e-scooters in Italy in 2018, today micromobility.com offers e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds on short-term and long-term rentals as well as retail sales. The company said its bid demonstrates, “the company's strong commitment to its expansion in the micromobility market” and “was positively received”.
Micromobility.com is now preparing to present its binding offer.
If the acquisition is successful, the company said it plans to, “leverage its advanced e-bike technology and successful subscription model to enhance the group’s product offerings”, and also intends to continue investing in the e-bike segment.
Salvatore Palella, micromobility.com CEO, said: “This potential acquisition is part of our long-term strategy to consolidate our leadership in the micromobility market and diversify our portfolio of solutions.
"VanMoof's strong brand reputation, innovative e-bike technology, and its unique subscription model perfectly align with our vision for the future of urban transport.”
An Amsterdam judge declared Dutch entities VanMoof Global Holding BV, VanMoof BV and Van Moof Global Support BV bankrupt on July 17, with administrators looking into whether it can sell assets and restructure.
This came after closure of its stores and filing for protection from creditors a week earlier. While the firm has said it is aiming to keep its servers running and bikes functional, there are concerns that its electric bikes, which are awash with proprietary tech, could end up unusable.
Belgian rival Cowboy has created the Bikey app which enables VanMoof riders to generate their unique digital key and keep riding, but there are currently few outlets should an owner require repairs.
> Cowboy launches "streamlined" bike model "for the price conscious rider"
Palella added: "We recognise the challenges the micromobility sector currently faces, but we are firm believers in the transformative power of this industry.
"The potential acquisition of VanMoof, known for its quality and innovation, is an exciting step towards our vision for a more sustainable and efficient future of urban transportation.”
> Tier acquires Ford-owned Spin to become world’s largest micro-mobility operator