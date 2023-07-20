Cowboy launches "streamlined" bike model "for the price conscious rider"

Belgian e-bike brand Cowboy has this week launched two new initiatives: a software package called Connect and a new "streamlined" bike configuration, which will be known as Core.
The brand said Connect will be the home of its software suite, including its AdaptivePower technology, Crash Detection, new Apple Watch integration and three new features built with the Google Maps Platform: Share My Ride, Hazard Alerts, and Clean Air Routes.
The new Core bike configuration, meanwhile, will be available on Classic, Cruiser and Cruiser ST models. Cowboy Connect will not be included. The reduced software package will instead offer Find My Bike, Google Navigation and the Cowboy app, while employing the firm's older IntuitivePower rather than AdaptivePower.
Core is available in black at the introductory price of £2,190.
Tanguy Goretti, co-founder and CTO of Cowboy, said: “At Cowboy, our mission has always been to accelerate the adoption of cycling and make it accessible to a wide range of individuals. In the same way as mobile phones, we are now seeing many of the most cutting edge innovations in e-bikes within software.
“Cowboy’s software capabilities are the most advanced in the industry, demonstrated by our existing best in class features and now Connect provides a home for all the great future innovation we have in our packed product pipeline.
“When it comes to hardware, we wanted to create a bike from day one that retained the design aesthetic of our award winning bikes but with a streamlined set of features that meant we could offer it at a lower price. It’s a significant moment for Cowboy as we are able to deliver designs that surpass the different needs and wants of the urban rider.”
This announcement follows news that the Belgian e-bike brand has created an app to keep VanMoof owners on the road, after VanMoof filed for protection from creditors and closed all of its stores. Since then, the company has been declared bankrupt and administrators are looking into whether it can sell assets and restructure.
The Bikey app enables VanMoof riders to generate their unique digital key, which can then be saved locally, so they can continue using their e-bike. The app currently supports the S3/X3 models, and the Cowboy said its team is also working to add support for the S4/X4/S5/A5 models.
In a statement to ebiketips, Cowboy said the app is, “operational for as long as VanMoof’s server is up/live. Once the servers go down it will be impossible for VanMoof riders to retrieve their digital key and riders will more or less lose total access to their bikes without it. Hence why Cowboy wanted to release this quickly so riders could access and download ASAP.”
Goretti said: “This is about keeping bikes on the road, which is our no.1 mission as a company, regardless if it's a competitor or not. We know VanMoof riders will be worried, particularly those who use their e-bikes for their livelihoods, and whilst our focus has to be on our own Cowboy software development, our team is also working to add support for S4/X4/S5/A5 in the coming days along and the Android version is also now live.”