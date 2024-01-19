London Fire Brigade says e-bike conversion kits, batteries and chargers need to be more strictly regulated - backs Sofia Duarte petition

London Fire Brigade (LFB) is backing a petition from the friends and family of 21-year-old Londoner Sofia Duarte who died just over a year ago in a fire believed to have been caused by a converted e-bike’s battery bursting into flames.
The 21-year-old died on January 1, 2023 in a flat fire on Old Kent Road, South Bermondsey. Investigators found a bike had been converted into an e-bike and the bike’s lithium battery pack had failed ‘catastrophically’, causing the fire.
The petition on change.org, which is also backed by charity Electrical Safety First (ESF), is calling for the Government to implement stricter regulations on e-bikes, e-scooters, and the batteries and chargers sold with them.
LFB data shows that fires involving e-bike and e-scooter batteries are London's fastest growing fire trend and on average there was a fire every two days in 2023. Last year, the total number of fires involving e-bikes and e-scooters went up almost 60% compared to 2022.
LFB’s assistant commissioner for fire safety Charlie Pugsley said: “We’re warning people that cheaper parts bought online are more likely to be unsafe, increasing the risk of a fire.
“We always recommend purchasing items from a reputable high-street seller. If there’s an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. It’s also essential to use the correct charger for the battery, otherwise the risk of fire is much greater.
“The Office for Product Safety and Standards are undertaking research into e-bike fires, but the outcomes from this research need to be released as soon as possible. Conversion kits for e-bikes are a real area of concern for us and there is a need to understand the safety of the product, and whether any specific standards need to be introduced.
“Along with conversion kits, batteries and chargers also require much-needed legislation to ensure these products are more strictly regulated.”
A ban on ‘universal’ e-bike chargers and safety standards for conversion kits are among the recommendations from ESF, which last year released a detailed 72-page report called: 'Battery Breakdown - Why are e-scooter and e-bike batteries exploding in people's homes and what can be done about it?'
The charity is also calling for third-party certification for e-bike and e-scooter batteries.
The petition was created by Duarte’s mother Maria Frasquilho Macarro and family friend Alda Simoes, and so far has over 34,000 signatures. Simoes said: “We don’t want Sofia to die in vain, sadly deaths are continuing to happen. Sign this petition and tell everyone you know to sign it. Sofia was the first death in London due to an e-bike fire.
“Tragically others have lost their lives up and down the UK, and there are many who have suffered serious injuries too. We must stop this happening today, not tomorrow. Sign the petition – it will save lives and make a difference! Together we can make change.”
Deputy mayor for fire and resilience, Fiona Twycross, said: “Sofia’s death was a tragedy that should never have happened. I’m proud to support the tireless campaigning of her family and friends to ensure this tragedy is not repeated.
“With the growing popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters, I continue to call on the Government to urgently introduce a long overdue regulatory framework to improve safety. I also urge Londoners to follow the vital safety advice provided by London Fire Brigade’s #Chargesafe campaign which is helping to keep Londoners safe.”