Lime report calls for increased parking provision for shared e-bikes in London

A new report commissioned by micromobility company Lime analysing shared e-bike parking in London has called for increased parking provision, saying a higher density of parking bays should be available in areas such as commercial centres, transport hubs, and high streets.
The report, by transport consultancy Steer and titled ‘Changing Spaces: How to solve London’s shared e-bike parking challenge’, identified more than 750 parking locations across 11 boroughs which it says can provide additional parking capacity for up to 10,500 shared e-bikes.
The report estimates that 30,000 trips are missed in the city every day, or 10 million every year, as demand outweighs the space available for bike parking.
It follows a study last year which explored the benefits of shared e-bike services and recommendations for future regulation in London, notably that 25 parking locations are needed per square kilometre. It also recommended the creation of 10,000 new shared e-bike parking spaces across the capital.
The latest report recommends Lime supports London boroughs in the planning and implementation of parking locations to meet demand, reallocate road space from private cars and establish a consistent density of parking locations.
Lime says it has committed £1m to a London parking fund, sharing data to help plan and add new on-carriageway parking bays and cycle stands improving parking density across the capital.
The report says shared e-bike operators should define clear, unambiguous parking terminology in all rider communications. It also recommends a single mandatory parking zone for more central boroughs, and a single flexible parking zone for less central boroughs.
Lime also launched an 'optical illusion' at the end of May - designed by 3D street art pioneers 3D Joe and Max, which saw a non-ULEZ compliant 2007 Peugeot Boxer van transform into green space and bike parking as viewers walked past.
Hal Stevenson, director of policy for UK&I at Lime, said: “Demand for cycling, including Lime e-bikes, has skyrocketed in the last year, with more people opting for emission-free travel.
“This growth has come with unintended challenges, and it’s become clear that lack of parking is leading to overcrowded areas that can become obstructive for pedestrians. The report by Steer and Centre for London makes a number of clear recommendations to address this, which Lime is committed to taking.
“Our collaboration with 3D Joe and Max aims to bring these recommendations to life, and inspire a healthier use for London’s parking spaces, where cars often sit idle for days. We’re encouraging people to reimagine how public space could be used and to take action to make our streets better for people and the planet.
“As green, shared transport flourishes, we need to redesign our streets in ways that further encourage this adoption, and disincentive car usage, to meet London’s ambitious climate targets.”