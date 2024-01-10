Southwark Council replacing over 100 car parking spaces with e-bike and e-scooter bays

Southwark Council is set to replace 105 car parking spaces with 147 new e-bike and e-scooter bays. According to Southwark News, the council said it would “discourage bikes being abandoned on pavements” and contribute to lower carbon emissions.
There are currently 82 e-bike and e-scooter bays in Southwark. The new bays will cost £200,000 to install, which will be funded using parking fees and fines.
Councillor James McAsh, cabinet member for climate emergency, clean air and streets, said the increase in parking bays for e-bikes and e-scooters is, “good news for local people who are increasingly opting for sustainable transport options.
“By improving the infrastructure for e-bike parking, as per our Streets for People strategy, we hope to discourage bikes being abandoned on pavements and also contribute meaningfully to a reduction in carbon emissions that supports our borough’s aim to reach net zero emissions by 2030.”
The council’s Streets for People strategy says it aims to have 87% of journeys made walking, cycling, wheeling or by public transport by 2030, and will deliver a mobility hub to support this in every neighbourhood by 2030.
These will include facilities to support walking, cycling and wheeling, such as places to rest, maps to help navigate, and places to park, hire and maintain bikes. The council also says it will deliver a minimum of 1,000 cycle hangars to provide secure parking by 2026, and expand the programme to support all types of bikes.