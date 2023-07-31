London needs another 10,000 e-bike parking spaces according to report

A new report unveiled by transport consultancy Steer in partnership with micromobility firm Lime has recommended the creation of 10,000 new shared e-bike parking spaces across London.
The report uses Lime e-bike service data from January 2019 to March 2023, as well as rider survey data, to assess the contribution of the company’s e-bikes in London, looking at themes including accessibility, connectivity, active travel, and modal shift.
The transport consultancy also presented five recommendations to support the growth of shared e-bike services, including a London-wide shared e-bike service with standardised service areas and consistent parking and riding rules.
The report recommends the creation of a high density of designated parking locations, totalling over 10,000 new parking spots, with a collective investment of approximately £20m from shared e-bike providers and local authorities.
This was based on its finding that half of all users would not walk two minutes to pick up or drop off a bike at a designated location. It is therefore suggested that there should be 25 parking locations per square kilometre.
Providers are also encouraged to share regular usage data on cycling infrastructure, which Steer says will enable authorities to identify areas where additional infrastructure enhancements can further promote cycling.
Other statistics from the report show that over 1.25m riders took over 12m e-bike trips from January 2019 to March 2023, and 70% of riders use London’s bike lane network.
Earlier this year it was announced that roughly 250 e-bike parking bays would be installed in the West End, in a bid to tackle dockless cycles left on pavements. Last November, the leader of Wandsworth Borough Council warned Lime that it will begin impounding its e-bikes if more isn’t done to ensure they are parked responsibly.
Matthew Clark, Steer associate director, said: “This report quantifies for the first time the popularity of Lime shared e-bikes in London and highlights how Lime e-bikes support improving accessibility and connectivity and increasing active travel and modal shift.
“The report also highlights recommendations to support the growth in cycling considering both the needs of riders and pedestrians, particularly those with access issues.
“With close partnership working between operators, Transport for London, London Councils and London borough the strong demand for shared e-bikes can be unlocked.
“Together this will support a world-class sustainable transport system for all Londoners and visitors through the combination of active travel and public transport, where the need to use a private car is much reduced.”