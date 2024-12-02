Lime calls for more parking spaces in response to new TfL e-bike enforcement policy

Transport for London (TfL) has announced a new enforcement policy for dockless rental e-bike and e-scooter parking, which it says will help streets, “remain safe and accessible to everyone”. The capital's largest operator, Lime, says the move, "underlines the urgent need for increased parking areas across the capital" - particularly around transport hubs.
TfL has written to dockless e-bike and e-scooter operators to ask them to work with it to tackle issues caused by problematic parking, and will also consider taking action against operators who allow their bikes to be parked outside of designated places on red routes (the busiest major roads) and on TfL land, which includes areas such as station forecourts and bus garages.
TfL says dockless rental e-bikes and e-scooters are an, “important part of London’s transport network”, but problematic parking can cause, “significant safety issues for many Londoners, particularly disabled and older people, and these issues have been exacerbated by recent increases in fleet sizes.”
The approach will predominantly focus on dockless e-bikes, as London’s e-scooter trial already requires parking in bays.
Speaking to the BBC, a Lime spokesperson said: "This decision by TfL underlines the urgent need for increased parking areas across the capital. This includes land owned by TfL so that the space around transport hubs remains clear and safe for pedestrians."
Almost £1m has been allocated this year to boroughs to fund 7,500 new parking spaces, in addition to the 2,000 parking bays already created.
On red routes, TfL plans to deliver at least 800 spaces by next summer and is targeting a network of 3,000 spaces by the end of 2026.
TfL is also raising with the Government the potential to address these issues in the longer term through new powers for strategic transport authorities to regulate and manage these services.
Richard Dilks, chief executive of national shared transport charity CoMoUK, said making sure shared bikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters are well parked is, “rightly a priority for our densely packed capital city.
“At the same time, we should not lose sight of the fact that London’s bike-sharing boom is delivering huge benefits to the capital, boosting physical and mental health via low impact services that cut traffic congestion, pollution and emissions. Our research shows that people love using shared bikes because they are fast, convenient, cost effective and boost users’ health. They also free up space in cities taken up by cars, which is good for everyone.
“Clearly it is important that bike share schemes are well managed as they grow, which is a particular problem in London given its complex patchwork of highway authorities. Ultimately, the best solution to the issue of problematic parking of shared bikes and e-scooters is a joined-up, pan-London approach.”
Earlier this year, it was reported that TfL and London Councils are seeking to put in place a pan-London micromobility scheme for both e-bikes and e-scooters, that would mean consistency of scheme design/rules, tighter controls, improved parking compliance, better user behaviour and improved safety.
It would take many of the learnings from the existing TfL e-scooter trial and borough operations, but there would be a dedicated TfL team to manage the contract and operations, a Hounslow Council document said.
Councillor Kieron Williams, London Councils executive member for climate, transport and environment, said the right long-term solution is new legislation, setting out fair and consistent rules that all operators have to abide by.
“However, ahead of that, it is clear the current operators could and should be doing much more to address these problems. I hope this welcome move by TfL today will lead the operators to do more, working with us to fix these problems so we can make dockless e-bikes a success.”
Clive Wood from the Charity Guide Dogs said: “We welcome TfL’s updated enforcement policy for dockless e-bikes and e-scooters. For blind and partially sighted people having pavements that are clear of clutter, including poorly parked rental mobility vehicles, is vital to be able to get from A to B across the capital independently and with confidence.
“We have heard from many vision impaired people in London that they have to try and navigate around inconsiderately parked rental e-scooter and e-bikes on a regular basis. An experience I can recognise. Introducing additional parking spaces will help to tackle the increasingly frustrating issue. I hope operators will work with TfL to ensure the updated policy makes a difference.”