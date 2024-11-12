New parking bays and automatic "slow zones" mean Lime can continue operating e-bikes in Brent

Lime is to fund the creation of 200 new parking bays across Brent, after the micromobility firm was notified by the council it would have to remove its dockless e-bikes if safety concerns were not addressed.
A new plan has been negotiated following a “series of constructive meetings”, which includes the new parking bays. These will be implemented and enforced in phases with all locations to be added before July 2025.
Lime’s fleet in Brent will also be reduced from 750 to 500 bikes while the changes are made, and the firm will, "consult closely with the council before increasing bike numbers again".
> Is a common contract for London e-bike and e-scooter share schemes on the way?
Councillor Krupa Sheth, cabinet member for environment and enforcement, said the council had, "squeezed a number of really important improvements out of Lime, and it is welcome that they have listened to residents’ feedback and are taking immediate steps to change.
“This council supports active travel, but safety is non-negotiable. We hope that we have turned a corner with Lime and expect residents to see real, noticeable improvements from now on. We will hold Lime to these new commitments to ensure they are honoured.”
Zoning changes will be introduced to stop bikes being parked in areas where parking has frequently been poor, and there will also be automatic ‘slow zone’ speed controls in busy hotspots, such as around Wembley Stadium and Wembley High Road.
‘Inappropriately parked’ bikes will be removed within two hours of being reported via a new email, and the number of Lime cyclist patrollers and parking wardens on-the-ground in Brent will be increased by 78%.
> Lime report calls for increased parking provision for shared e-bikes in London
Hal Stevenson, director of policy at Lime, UK, said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Brent Council to continue offering our service to the tens of thousands of residents that rely on us daily across the borough.
“Over the past two months, we’ve collaborated closely with the council to establish an action plan that will deliver immediate, on-street improvements, while also funding the creation of a new network of mandatory parking locations by July 1.
“Our significant investment in this network demonstrates our commitment to working alongside Brent to provide long-term solutions that address community concerns, while continuing to support their efforts to ensure more journeys in the Borough are taken by bike.
“We are listening to our council partners and taking action to manage the record demand for our e-bikes responsibly.”
Residents can report badly parked bikes on the Lime website, through their app, through a new email Brent@li.me, or by calling 0800 808 5223.