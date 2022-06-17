Halfords offering free e-bike loans to beat the rail strikes

With passengers being advised not to travel on trains during next week’s strike action, Halfords has renewed its offer of free e-bike loans for rail commuters from 404 of its stores.
The RMT union announced the strike action last week following failed talks over pay and redundancies.
According to Network Rail, only around half of Britain’s rail network will be open on June 21, 23 and 25, with only around 20 per cent of services running.
Back in January, Halfords pledged to offer any rail commuter with a valid season ticket the use of one of their e-bikes during rail disruption brought about by the Omicron wave of coronavirus.
The retailer has now made a similar move in response to the strikes.
“Millions of commuters face travel misery next week, so we are stepping up to offer our trial e-bikes to rail commuters during the disruption and making them available to loan from all 404 stores nationwide on a first come first served basis,” said Halfords Cycling Director Paul Tomlinson.
“E-bikes are fun, fast, and take the strain out of hills, making them the perfect means of tackling a short commute.”
Commuters can enter their postcode into the Halfords e-bike trial finder to see whether their local store offers trial e-bikes.
You’ll then need to call or visit the store to check availability and book.
This will require a £101 refundable deposit, two forms of ID and a valid and in-date season ticket, or the equivalent weekly or daily tickets, covering the seven-day loan period.