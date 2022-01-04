Ad header

UK commuters hit by train cancellations offered free use of e-bikes

by Jan 4 2022
Halfords e-bike trial.jpg
Halfords e-bike trial.jpg, by Halfords

Halfords e-bikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis

Halfords has pledged to offer any rail commuter with a valid season ticket the use of one of their e-bikes while the current rail disruption is ongoing.

A number of rail operators have been cancelling trains and offering reduced timetables in response to staff shortages stemming from the Omicron wave of coronavirus.

Halfords says it will step in and offer free use of an e-bike to get to work for as long as this situation persists.

The firm began offering free six-hour test rides in October and it is these e-bikes that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Speaking last week, Halfords Cycling Director Paul Tomlinson told Wales Online: “Millions of commuters will be dreading next week’s return to work, as they are now facing the additional hangover of rail disruption.

"We are offering our trial e-bikes to rail commuters during the disruption, available on a first-come, first-served basis. E-bikes are fun, fast, and take the strain out of hills, making them the perfect means of tackling a short commute.”

To see whether you can take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to enter your postcode into the Halfords e-bike trial finder to see what e-bikes are available nearby.

You’ll then need to call or visit the store to check availability and book. A £101 refundable deposit will be taken when the bike is collected.

