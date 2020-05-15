Visit our other sites

Giant and ConnectBike unveil the 'Giant Deliver E' cargo bike, that will soon be delivering Domino's Pizza

by May 15 2020
0 comments
giant deliver e e-cargo bike.PNG, by Jack Sexty

The world's largest food delivery chain Domino's were involved in the specialist e-cargo bike's development, and they're set to be rolled out for delivery couriers to use from this July

ConnectBike - a Dutch urban e-bike developer part-owned by Giant - has launched a heavy duty e-cargo bike specifically aimed at the food delivery market. The Giant Deliver E has a mid-motor and a large front carrier for food storage, and ConnectBike are already working with Domino's pizza to get the bikes on the road with their food couriers in summer 2020.

ConnectBike say Domino's were also involved in the development of the bike, which also has extra wide tyres and hydraulic disc brakes to deal with the heavy usage on city streets. Several other large restaurant chains and meal delivery firms have also collaborated on the project, including De Beren and Takeaway. 

Other spec highlights include a 500 watt Yamaha Giant SyncDrive motor, belt drive and a Giant Aluxx aluminium frame. The bike has just one gear and up to 100km of range, and various colours are available on top of the standard black and white on request. The carrier can also be switched to the back, and the rear guards also have space to carry a company logo. 

ConnectBike say the Deliver E has been 'tested extensively' in recent months with plenty of positive feedback, and extensive maintenance packages will also be available to companies who purchase them including roadside repair and 'regular preventive maintenance'. 

Willem Buitenhuis - the director of Giant Benelux - commented: “We are very proud of the way in which this project came about and of course of the result: this bicycle is extremely robust but at the same time looks very stylish. In view of the reactions from the market, we expect this e-bike to meet a great need.”

ConnectBike say 2,500 Deliver E models will be made available from the beginning of July, and they're also inviting meal delivery firms to test the bikes for free for two to four weeks before purchasing a fleet. We're not sure if they will be coming to the UK, but have asked Giant and will update when we find out. 

