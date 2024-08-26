Ford's doing Mustang and Bronco e-bikes – well, someone is…

Not content with merely applying their brand name to two new e-bikes, Ford has also recycled a couple of product names. The Bronco e-bike has apparently been, “inspired by the rugged performance and design of the Bronco SUV,” while the Mustang supposedly brings, “the celebrated performance-driven design and technology of the Mustang sports car to e-bikes.”
"We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang,” said Ford’s global brand licensing manager, Tyler Hill. “These new e-bikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars.”
Somewhat abstract experiential selling points aside, you may feel it is significant that it is a ‘global brand licensing manager’ passing comment on these bold new vehicles.
Sure enough, they are being manufactured and distributed by N+, who you may remember from other car brand e-bikes, like those Mercedes ones.
How do these ones look then? Well according to Ford, the new line up will, “ignite your senses and stir your soul with distinct styling, power, handling, and performance.”
Are you up for that?
Ford Bronco e-bike
First things first, these e-bikes are very obviously pitched for the US market. (This is entirely understandable being as they’re named after US cars. Maybe we’ll get a Focus or a Transit if they decide to do e-bikes for the UK market.)
This means 750W hub motors with assistance up to 28mph.
The Bronco also gets what is described as a G.O.A.T.™ (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) inspired dual suspension system and a motorcycle-style seat.
The four power assistance modes are labelled Eco, Normal, Sport, and – a little more colourfully – Baja, which is for “all-out performance”.
It gets a 720Wh battery offering a claimed range of “up to 60 miles”.
The gearing is 9-speed Shimano Cues and there’s a full colour display integrated into the handlebars.
Prices starts at $4,500, but it’s another $390 if you want any colour other than “Area 51”.
Ford Mustang e-bike
This one’s, “designed for the street and tuned for fast rides,” with, “Tarmac-tuned dual suspension with air-sprung front and rear shocks.”
Apologies for all the quoting, but it’s important you know that, “every line, curve, and angle has been inspired to evoke the sixty years of power and performance excellence you've come to expect from a Ford Mustang, America's best-selling sports car.”
This time around the power modes are Eco, Normal, Sport, and Track with the last one also being billed as for “all-out performance”.
Again it’s a 720Wh battery, again there’s 9-speed Shimano Cues, again there’s a display built into the handlebars.
It also gets “Mustang’s iconic LED sequential taillights,” which pushes use of the word ‘iconic’ beyond breaking point in our opinion.
In contrast to the Bronco, the Mustang’s a snip at $4,000 – although it’s still another $390 if you want a different colour. The standard one’s Carbonized Gray Metallic on this occasion.
For more info, take a look at ford-bikes.com