Mercedes Formula E Team launches new e-bike range – including dual motor 28mph Championship Edition

Back in 2020, Mercedes-Benz lent its name to a pair of e-bikes via a partnership between its Formula E team and bike manufacturer n+ Bikes. This collaboration has now resulted in updates to those two bikes, plus a couple of new, higher speed additions to the range.
n+ Bikes has a long-term agreement with both the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 and Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E teams to produce bikes bearing their branding.
This has already given rise to two e-bikes: the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team eBike and the slightly more upmarket Silver Arrows.
The former has now been updated with a slightly more powerful mid-motor that n+ says will provide 80Nm of torque – 25% more than before.
There’s a new LCD display integrated into the stem too, as well as Enviolo continuously variable hub gears. The Gates carbon belt drive that was previously only a feature of the Silver Arrows has also now found its way onto the ‘cheapest’ model (£3,190).
The £4,160 Silver Arrows gets all of that, plus dual batteries offering 612Wh of charge.
Those are both 25km/h in the UK and Europe to comply with local e-bike regs. However, two speed pedelecs have also been added to the range: the 40km/h Silver Arrows Sport and the 45km/h Championship Edition.
The £4,575 Silver Arrows Sport is fundamentally the same as the Silver Arrows, except for a 500W motor that delivers 90Nm of torque.
The £5,360 Championship Edition is then a rather different bike.
It’s a single-speed for a start and fitted with dual motors which deliver 750W of power and 130Nm of torque.
Front suspension forks have been introduced to handle the higher top speed, along with larger wheels and semi-slick tyres.