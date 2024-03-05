Ad header

Firefighters issue another safety warning after UPP e-bike battery sparks fire

by Mar 5 2024
1 comments
"We’re asking people to check whether they have a UPP battery at home. If you do, stop using it right away, and contact the seller"

London firefighters are issuing another warning about using e-bikes and e-scooters safely after a recent fire damaged part of the ground floor hallway of a two-storey maisonette in Pimlico. Two people left the property before firefighters arrived and were not injured.

The fire was believed to have been caused by the failure of a UPP battery pack from an e-bike.  In January, the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) issued withdrawal notices to four online marketplaces requiring them to stop selling the UPP battery, saying it had been linked to a number of fires across England.

A man whose flat in Nottingham was recently destroyed in a fire caused by the battery described it as like, “missiles coming down my corridor”.

> "We need to prevent dangerous batteries entering homes in the first place" says charity after govt body targets UPP battery

A UPP battery was also involved in a fire in Kensington last month, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

> E-bike safety: What to avoid when buying an e-bike, battery or charger

LFB's assistant commissioner for fire safety, Charlie Pugsley, said: "The lithium batteries that power these vehicles have failed catastrophically and caused devastating fires. We’re asking people to check whether they have a UPP battery at home. If you do, stop using it right away, and contact the seller.

"Often, these batteries fail if they are used with the wrong charger, are faulty, counterfeit or become damaged. As part of our #ChargeSafe campaign, we are calling for much-needed legislation for online marketplaces to ensure products like batteries, chargers and conversion kits are strictly regulated.”

> London Fire Brigade says e-bike conversion kits, batteries and chargers need to be more strictly regulated - backs Sofia Duarte petition

Graham Russell, chief executive of OPSS, said: “We consider these UPP batteries to be dangerous, and that is why we are taking this action to stop them being supplied. 

“Consumers need to be aware of the risk of these batteries failing, and the potential fatal consequences that can occur. If anyone owns one, they should not use it and contact the seller for redress."

> Are e-bike batteries safe? What’s the difference between a safe battery and a fire risk?

Rebecca Morley

Rebecca has been in cycling journalism since 2018. She started out at trade title BikeBiz and still contributes features to its monthly magazine, and was also named one of Cycling UK's 100 Women in Cycling 2019.

1 comments

1 hour 46 min ago

On a brief visit to London I saw these a lot. Delivery/courier "cyclists" whizzing by at speed without turning the pedals. "Contact the seller" is vacuous advice.

Given that this is now a significant risk to others, beyond the Road Traffic offences, it is about time the police simply sized these bikes on sight. All they need to do is arrange for a load of deliveries to the local nick and the job is done.

