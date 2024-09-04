Cube’s lightweight Bosch SX-powered Nulane Hybrid e-bike is a flat handlebar cousin of its Nuroad gravel bikes

Cube has announced its 2025 range of bikes and along with a few updates to old favourites like the Kathmandu Hybrid and Reaction Hybrid, there’s a new e-bike on offer – the Nulane Hybrid.
We’ve often found much to admire in Cube’s e-bikes. Their trekking model, the Kathmandu Hybrid, has featured prominently in several of our buyer’s guides since we reviewed it a few years back and it’s since gained the Bosch SX motor and become a little more lightweight (in a good way).
We were similarly impressed by the Reaction Hybrid, which has gained a revised, sleeker look for 2025.
The most interesting development to our eyes, however, is the arrival of the Nulane Hybrid, an e-bike that is billed as ‘extending the appeal of Cube’s gravel-focussed Nuroad series.’
The drop handlebar Nuroad Hybrid is still available. However, the ‘Hybrid’ part of its name somewhat confusingly indicates the presence of a motor rather than being anything to do with the more common meaning associated with bikes.
Which is where the Nulane Hybrid comes in.
Like the Kathmandu Hybrid, it employs Bosch’s lightest and most compact motor, the Performance Line SX, and combines it with a carbon frame and flat handlebars.
The end result? “City slicker or rural explorer – or both,” according to Cube.
> Lightweight mid-motor shootout: Bosch SX v Fazua Ride 60 v Specialized SL 1.2 v TQ HPR-50
The Bosch SX is one of a growing number of lightweight mid-drives that seek to exploit the benefits of having a motor situated at the cranks – chiefly efficient power output at low speeds – without adding too much weight.
We first had a go of it last year and we’ve found that it really packs a punch for its size. That makes it ideal for all sorts of e-bikes, but it seems to be being used on gravel bikes in particular.
Nulane Hybrid prices start at £2,699. The spec for the £2,899 Nulane Hybrid C:62 Race FE model pictured above lists a 400Wh CompactTube battery, Shimano Cues 9-speed gearing, mudguards and a luggage carrier.
For more information, head over to the Cube website.