Cube’s Kathmandu Hybrid electric bike gets a carbon frame, rigid forks and Bosch SX motor treatment

Cube’s popular Kathmandu electric hybrid bike has been revamped for 2024. The new bike will feature Bosch’s lightweight mid-drive motor, the SX and an entirely new carbon fibre frame, made from Cube’s own C:62 formulation. On the surface it looks like a more refined electric tourer than previous iterations.
It has, however, moved away from the suspension forks seen in previous iterations such as the Kathmandu Hybrid Exc 625, which we reviewed back in 2020. There will be two models in the new line-up, with prices starting from £4,199.
Hybrid by name, adventure by nature
The Kathmandu electric bike has always leaned towards its namesake style riding, with wide tyres and accessories like a rear rack and integrated lights. The new Kathmandu line-up keeps the adventure focus, but with a newly designed carbon fibre frame. This comes in two options: classic diamond and easy entry.
The frame redesign means the bike has shed some weight – it’s now a claimed 16.5kg for the Hybrid C:62 SLT 400X model. There are two models, the aforementioned SLT 400X and the SLX 400X. The former costs £4,999 and the latter, £4,199.
Drive system and spec
Both bikes feature Bosch’s newest lightweight motor, the SX. This tops out at 55Nm of torque and is paired with a 400Wh battery. There is also a 250Wh range extender available.
The SLX model features a Shimano Deore 12-speed groupset, whilst the SLT get Shimano’s XT 12-speed groupset and Newmen Phase 30 carbon fibre wheels to boot. In terms of touring functionality, however, the new Kathmandu e-bikes come with an IC 3.0 rear carrier, which looks pretty sleek for a rack. There’s clearance for up to 50mm tyres, a kickstand, integrated lighting and mudguards.
For the aesthetic conscious, internal cable routing is featured to keep the lines clean. And, Cube says there’s scope to be able to run a handlebar bag.
At over £4k the Kathmandu range is creeping into more premium territory, but perhaps this goes some way to justify the carbon fibre frame. The bikes are available to buy online and from Cube dealers now.