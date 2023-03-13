Cowboy's AdaptivePower technology "enables the bike to think for itself"

E-bike brand Cowboy has launched a new technology that can sense a change in the rider's environmental conditions and adjust the power.
The AdaptivePower technology enables the bike to "think for itself", adjusting the power depending on hill, wind or weight.
The new technology provides "the right amount of power keeping the rider in the flow and elevating their performance", said Cowboy.
Cowboy bikes are updated remotely meaning existing C4 and C4 ST customers will receive this tech via an in-app update, which takes riders 30 seconds. Check out ebiketips’ recent review of the Cowboy 4 ST here.
Tanguy Goretti, co-founder and CTO, said: “Cowboy has completely reimagined what an e-bike can be. Our goal is always to make the bike as simple as possible whilst being totally obsessed with the ride feeling, meaning the rider can just get on and ride exactly like a normal bike, but not have to think about buttons or gears.
“Delivering something this simple yet magical requires complex tech under the surface. AdaptivePower is the evolution of this goal - the ultimate contextual ride, allowing the bike to think for itself in real time.”
Cowboy has also unveiled its new spring colour palette for the C4 step-through bike. The brand said the new colours, Clay, Fig and Lavender, were inspired by hues of natural rocks and the plants that grow from them.
The new shades will be available exclusively for Cowboy 4 STs, sitting alongside existing Black and Sand C4s.
Investment is also being made in expanding the company’s sales and service footprint and driving innovation further with new software launches this season.
Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, Cowboy was founded in 2017 by start-up entrepreneurs Adrien Roose, Karim Slaoui and Tanguy Goretti.
Late last year, it was awarded B Corp status and marked the achievement by relaunching its Circular programme where refurbished e-bikes are sold at a reduced price.
To be granted B Corp certification, companies must receive a minimum score of 80 on an assessment of "social and environmental performance" conducted by the non-profit organisation B Lab.
Cowboy achieved a score of 89.5 through controlling the sustainability of its supply chain and packaging and the recycling of its bike components and batteries.