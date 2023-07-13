Cowboy launches Cruiser e-bike with upright riding position

Belgian e-bike brand Cowboy has launched its new model, the Cruiser, which it says provides its "most upright and relaxed ride position to date”.
The new e-bike was developed following feedback from Cowboy’s urban rider community, which the brand says requested a more upright ‘Dutch’ riding position for “improved posture and increased visibility on the road”.
In response, the Cruiser features comfort grips on a raised and curved handlebar, and the brand says it also has a wider saddle and increased gear ratio.
The Cruiser weighs 19.3kg and also includes a wireless charging phone mount in the cockpit, a removable battery, carbon belt, mudguards and 47mm Cowboy tyres. It is available in Black or Sand colours at an introductory price of £2,690.
To coincide with the launch of the Cruiser, Cowboy has also announced the renaming of its existing models. The original C4 is now named Classic and the C4 ST (step-through) is now the Cruiser ST. Here's our review of the latter.
Cowboy design director, Richard Bone, said: “With the e-bike market set to reach $119bn by 2030 and with more people realising the economical, environmental and health benefits of cycling, there are increasing numbers of new urban riders with different needs.
“At Cowboy, we are focused on addressing those needs as we focus on rider-centric innovation; developing e-bikes and software in line with what our riders actually need, not just innovating for innovation’s sake.
“This thinking is also behind our renaming strategy, making it easier and clearer for customers to purchase the model that’s perfect for them. We are determined to increase the adoption of cycling by as many people as possible.”