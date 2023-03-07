Ad header

Canyon launches new range of hybrid e-bikes for urban riding and touring

Mar 7 2023
1 comments


New models are based on both Fazua Ride 60 and Bosch drive systems

Canyon has introduced a range of new hybrid-style e-bikes designed for everything from urban and city rides to touring, and here’s everything you need to know about the just-released models… Two of these are built around the Fazua Ride 60 system and similar forms were launched as limited editions last year, while the others use a Bosch system.

“Under the umbrella of Urban e-Hybrid bikes at Canyon are three categories: City, Commuter, and Touring” says Canyon. “Within those categories are four flagship bikes that play their own purpose per category and ride style.”

Those four bikes are:

  • Canyon Roadlite:ON CF 9 LTD
  • Canyon Commuter:ON 7
  • Canyon Pathlite:ON 9 LTD SUV
  • Canyon Precede:ON AL

Let’s go through them in order.

Canyon Roadlite:ON CF 9 LTD From £4,799

The Roadlite:ON CF 9 LTD “straddles both City and Touring categories thanks to its road bike speed and agile handling”, according to Canyon.




It features SRAM’s uber-reliable Eagle AXS 12-speed wireless electronic gearing and front and rear lights that are integrated into the frame. The front light is said to be “dazzlingly bright” – let’s hope not literally – while the brightness of the rear light increases when you brake.

We’ve seen quite a few rear brake lights recently, although mostly as standalone units rather than incorporated into complete bikes.

Canyon Commuter:ON 7 £3,199

As the name suggests, the Commuter:ON 7 sits in Canyon’s Commuter category, coming with integrated mudguards and lights and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes. Canyon claims a weight of 17kg (37.5lb).




Both the Canyon Commuter:ON 7 and the Canyon Roadlite:ON CF 9 LTD (above) use the Fazua Ride 60 drive system – a 60Nm mid-motor with a 430Wh battery in the bike’s down tube and three pre-set riding modes.

“Riders can also download the Fazua Remote fX app to monitor battery level, track fitness goals, or even control the lights through their custom profile,” says Canyon. “View it all while you ride by mounting your smartphone to the super-secure SP Connect smartphone mount in the cockpit. Just make sure you buy your smartphone-specific casing.”

The Commuter:ON 7 is available in step-over (M-XL) and mid-step (S-L) frame options.

Canyon Pathlite:ON 9 LTD SUV From £5,249

The Pathlite:ON 9 LTD SUV is described as “the ultimate bike in Canyon’s Touring category". Unlike the Canyon Commuter:ON 7 and the Canyon Roadlite:ON CF 9 LTD, it’s Bosch-equipped with a 750Wh battery.




It also features the Bosch ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) to prevent the front wheel skidding and/or rear wheel from lifting if you suddenly slam on the brakes. 

> Bosch launches new e-bike ABS

With their Bosch systems, the Pathlite:ON 9 LTD SUV and the Precede:ON AL (below) feature anti-theft technology. Once you have connected the bike to the eBike Flow app and enabled the eBike Lock, you can use your smartphone as the digital key for your bike.

Bluetooth recognition takes place automatically, so your phone can stay in your pocket. You’ll know when it’s worked thanks to short jingly tones and lights.




You can also get GPS tracking on Canyon Pathlite:ON 9 LTD SUV via the Bosch Kiox 300 display once you link it with the bike. 

Canyon Precede:ON AL £3,349

The Precede:ON AL is equipped with a Bosch system too but this model is a city e-bike that’s “built for durability and cargo”.




“The low-maintenance, long-lasting Gates belt drive and Enviolo hub shifting both take regular chain replacements and smudges on tights or trousers out the equation,” says Canyon.

> Gates upgrades its e-bike carbon belt drive range




The Precede:ON AL comes in step-over and step-through frame options.

The bikes are available now at canyon.com



Mat Brett

Mat has worked for loads of bike magazines over the past 20 years, and been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. He's currently tech editor at ebiketips' sister site, road.cc. Mat is a youthful 45-year-old Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a past winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer.

1 comments

1 hour 7 min ago

Interesting they come with Bosch motors. Are they moving away from Shimano? Commencal seem to be doing the same.






