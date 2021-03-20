Ad header

Blubrake ready to launch first anti-lock braking system for e-cargo bikes

by Mar 20 2021
Blubrake_E-cargo bike_Man.jpg
Blubrake_E-cargo bike_Man.jpg, by Blubrake

ABS prevents front wheel skids in wide range of conditions

Italian braking specialists Blubrake have said they are ready to launch the anti-lock braking system (ABS) for e-cargo bikes they first revealed back in 2019.

Designed to carry large (and sometimes unwieldy) loads, e-cargo bikes need to have safe, powerful braking. Front wheel skids in particular present a major risk for riders.

“The braking stage is of particular importance for these vehicles,” said Fabio Todeschini, the founder and general manager of Blubrake. “E-cargo bikes are heavier and faster than regular e-bikes and tend to be unstable, especially when the cargo box is empty.

“The ABS prevents the front wheel from locking up and avoids skidding, providing greater stability to the vehicle. Our working group has succeeded in developing a solution, unique on the market, able to meet the needs for safety and reliability.”

Blubrake wheel.jpg, by Blubrake


Blubrake says its system is compatible with every braking system, battery and wheel size on the market and that its algorithms ensure it adapts to every kind of terrain and load. Gravel, leaves and cobbles all get a mention and it’s also designed to adapt to rainy or snowy conditions.

The system comprises a sensor measuring the front wheel’s (or wheels’) speed combined with accelerometers elsewhere in the frame.

The data gathered allows for detection of potentially dangerous situations. Under these conditions, an actuator intervenes and controls the hydraulic pressure of the front brake to ensure smooth braking, ensuring the stability and manoeuvrability of the bike.

Blubrake says its e-cargo bike ABS will reach the market in coming months through collaboration with several major brands.

