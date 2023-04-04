Angell Mobility to produce BMW Mini e-bikes

Angell Mobility has announced a new partnership with BMW which will allow them to manufacture e-bikes under the Mini brand. The electrification of the Mini’s car models is now following into e-mobility, the BMW Group looks to rethink its strategy in an ever-changing world.
Bike Europe reports that the e-bikes will be made and built in an SEB Groupe factory in Is-sur-Tille, France. Angell Mobility will work closely with the Mini team to design, distribute and manufacture the bike, initially over a period of five years. They will reportedly be available as early as this winter.
Angell Mobility was started three years ago, founded by entrepreneur Marc Simoncini. Although they only have two bikes to their name at present, they also plans to produce more in their own catalogue, as well as through this partnership with Mini. By the end of 2023 they hope to expand their distribution to digital and physical sales with a network of retailers across Europe (including the UK).
Entering the e-bike market is something several automotive manufacturers have been doing in recent months and years, as e-bikes become ever more popular. Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini said: “The success of Mini’s electric-powered models confirms the brand’s strategy to move toward all-electric. In addition, Mini’s focus on sustainability and a minimal environmental footprint is attracting more and more customers.”
Interestingly, this isn’t the first foray into the electric bike world for BMW or Mini, as in 2021 BMW released two concept bikes and in so doing coined the term ‘AMBY’, or ‘adaptive mobility’, whereby geofencing technology is used to detect where a vehicle is, allowing it to automatically switch between different maximum speed levels.
Also in 2021, Cube developed the brand’s tilting e-cargo bike concept, the Clever Commute.