Cube has developed BMW’s tilting e-cargo bike concept (+ video)

Cube has licensed and built BMW’s Dynamic Cargo concept. The car maker’s Clever Commute e-scooter concept is also set to be developed by Swiss firm SoFlow.
In July, we reported that BMW had designed an e-cargo bike and an e-scooter but that it wouldn't be producing them itself.
The most striking element of the e-cargo bike is how the front connects to the rear via a pivot axle. This allows the ‘bike’ part of the vehicle, which carries the rider, to tilt for corners, while the rear loading platform remains stable.
The pick-up-style transport platform can be fitted with a selection of modular attachments for carrying luggage and/or children.
Cube CEO Andreas Foti said: “Inspired by the idea from BMW, we have put all our know-how into the development of a cargo bike that is suitable for series production. We have created an ultra-compact, agile and safe trike that can be used and enjoyed by anyone.
“The electrical support enables flexible usage, even outside urban spaces, while the compact design is light and easy to manoeuvre. The flexible transport options also make it possible to transport almost anything.”
The front-wheel drive Clever Commute, meanwhile, is an e-scooter with an innovative fold. In ‘public transport mode’ the footboard folds up at the sides and the rear wheel pivots into the resulting gap to significantly shorten the scooter’s wheelbase.
Commenting on the contracts with Cube and SoFlow, BMW Group’s Jochen Karg said: “With regard to the steady increase in traffic density in city centres, concepts for micro-mobility vehicles can make a significant contribution to improving the interconnectedness of urban mobility.”
BMW last week unveiled its vision of the future of electric bikes – an adaptive vehicle that can be set to run as either an e-bike or an electric moped according to the user and geographical location.
BMW says that in the absence of any existing legal framework for such a vehicle, its concepts were set out to prompt the introduction of new legislation.
The e-bike industry has given that idea a relatively frosty reception thus far.
Bosch eBike Systems CEO Claus Fleischer told Cycling Industry News: “Of primary importance to the industry at large is the safeguarding of the pedelec designed to cut of 25kmh; this must, at all costs, remain legislatively as a bicycle. That is our treasure.
“We know there are different influencers who have a view on changing this. In my view, they forget we may lose this status of the e-bike within the bicycle framework. We must remain without licence and insurance requirement, with bike path access.”