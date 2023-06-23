15 standout e-bikes and bits of tech from Eurobike 2023

This week, Frankfurt welcomed what seemed like the entire European cycling industry to its city for Eurobike – Europe’s biggest cycling trade show. We headed to a conference centre the size of a small British city to get the lowdown on the best new e-bikes and tech so that you can learn all about it without having to leave your house. Dreamy.
1. Ca Go
Weird looking? Yes. Ingenious? Also yes. E-bike brand Ca Go showcased their latest take on the e-cargo bike this week, featuring an interesting mid-rack design. The idea is that the weight is more central, leading to a more stable ride, even when the bike is fully loaded. Sadly we didn’t get to try one at the test track but riders who did assured us you can barely tell the difference in stability and agility between a fully loaded version and unloaded. They’re looking for distributors in the UK, so keep your eyes peeled.
2. Velo De Ville
This German brand caught our eye for its customisability. They’re currently working on bringing the brand to more shops in the UK, with three already on the map. They position themselves as a semi-premium brand, but the interesting concept is that you can choose almost every part of the e-bike when you order. So pick your frame, then decide which motor, battery size and colour you like, and it’s made to order in the German factory before being shipped out.
3. MiRider
There’s plenty going on for the Wigan-based brand, with some new colours coming for the GB3 model including Acid Green and Eclipse Red. But perhaps the biggest news was the reveal of a new 24” wheeled bike. It shows an exciting development for the brand who have so far focused entirely on small wheeled folders. This new bike will still be compact, with the ability to fold the stem making it attractive for those with less storage space. The brand also announced the launch of sister company, G3ARED, which will produce a three-speed gearbox much like the one on the GB3. It marks a move towards supplying other brands with components, and it will be interesting to see which ones opt for it with their rear hub motor designs.
4. Aeroe
A “modern rack brand for the modern bike brand” is the tagline for New Zealand company Aeroe. They have just launched a deal with Madison in the UK to distribute their range, which comprises universal fitment racks. Why is this on ebiketips? Because they want to be the ‘go-to’ brand for electric mountain bikers. The design means there’s no seatpost attachments so it doesn’t interfere with droppers, and you can use them on carbon frames too. The Spider pannier rack can take 16kg of weight, or if you don’t want a pannier, just a rack, there’s an option for that too.
5. Thule
On Wednesday, Thule announced the launch of their new e-bike compatible bike rack called the Thule Epos. Described as “revolutionary”, you can fit all types of bikes (including electric ones). Excitingly, you can also independently load and unload the bikes to the rack, so you no longer need to remove the front bikes to get to the ones behind.
Further Thule announcements included their foray into the dog transportation market with the Thule Bexey. They have promised more canine friendly products will follow, but for now the Bexey is the result of Thule teaming up with dog experts to create what they say is a stable but comfortable way for riders to transport their dogs. Unfortunately there was no live display of the Bexey in action, so we’ll have to settle for using our imaginations to conjure images of happy dogs poking their heads out into the wind.
6. Orange
Yorkshire-based Orange has been busy launching new bikes this week. First up is the Msisle, an e-hardtail using the Shimano STEPS EP801 which comes with a max torque of 85Nm. It’s in a mullet setup and uses Orange’s trail honed geometry for an agile but planted feel on the trails. They also had the Phase MX Factory on display, a mullet eMTB with 170mm front and 165mm rear suspension. It too is powered by the Shimano STEPS EP801 with a 630Wh battery for plenty of time on the trails.
7. Riese und Müller
The e-bike specialists have revamped their Culture model for 2023, with a lightweight urban offering. It has an interesting frame design, which is made using nearly 50% recycled aluminium. The minimalist aesthetic continues with the use of the Bosch SX motor system (weighing just 4kg for the full drive system), and a CompactTube 400 battery. It’s due for release in spring next year, with prices starting at £3,789.
8. Moustache
The new model from Moustache made an appearance this week, and it’s called the J. The main features include a new two-part aluminium frame which requires no welding, whilst also integrating the battery, motor and suspension. Oh, and it’s all made in France. It’s an urban bike, but looks like it has plenty of features to impress even the most discerning of e-bike riders. More information will be released later this year.
9. Asfalt
Swiss firm Asfalt showed off their e-bike range at Eurobike, with two rather suave looking urban options on the stand. The bikes give off Desiknio vibes, which isn’t a coincidence since they use the same MAHLE Smartbike Systems motor and battery. Current models use the X30+ but they want to move to the X20 in the future. They aren’t currently available in the UK, but they say they are looking for distributors and stockists.
10. Thok
Perhaps lesser known than some other eMTB brands, Italian firm Thok released their latest e-enduro bike called Gram back in March and had it on display at Eurobike. It’s their first eMTB to be made from carbon fibre, and uses a Shimano EP8 motor for 85Nm of torque. It’s definitely eye-catching, utilising Thok’s T-Ribs, T-Front and T-Stopper frame features. It’s available for £6,990 or £8,990 for the Gram RC.
11. Ducati
Brand new for 2023 is Ducati’s limited edition Powerstage RR eMTB. It’s another enduro model and has a livery inspired by their MotoGP links. They’ve also paid close detail to enhancing this link with Pirelli tyres and Öhlins suspension. It’s another eMTB powered by Shimano STEPS EP801 so it’ll offer plenty of torque and paired with the 630Wh battery, plenty of range.
12. Bosch Performance Line SX
We saw it for the first time on Monday, rode it on Tuesday and then at the show discovered a few bikes that may be using this new system. There was at least one Bulls eMTB (although not something the UK will likely see), the Riese und Müller Culture, and a Whyte eMTB that looked like it had an SX shaped motor installed (but don’t hold us to it).
13. Tern
The Tern HSD, although announced a little while ago now was present at the Tern stand this week. Dave had the chance to ride it and you can read about that here, but from a second perspective at Ebiketips, it looks like it’s a tidy e-cargo bike that’ll really suit people shorter on space or those who want something a little lighter duty than a full-sized longtail or front-loader.
14. Bergamont
Unlikely to be made anytime soon, but who doesn’t love a concept bike – particularly when they look as unique as this? The Bergamont E-Cargoville Roof Bike Concept uses their popular E-Cargoville model as a base, and adds a roof for weatherproof riding. Whether or not the cargo bike industry might head more towards an automotive style is yet to be decided, but it’s certainly thought provoking.
15. Pinion
Pinion’s MGU (Motor Gearbox Unit) looks set to be a big hit as Richard articulated in his article on the new technology here. If you haven’t read it, this integrated unit should provide low maintenance (one oil change every 6,000 miles levels of low maintenance) and you can use it with a belt drive or a chain making it extremely versatile.