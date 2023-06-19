Bosch announce new drive system and expansion to Smart System for 2024

Electric bike motor and drive systems manufacturer Bosch has today announced a big expansion to its current line of e-bike products for 2024. Perhaps the biggest announcement is a new motor, the Performance Line SX, which will be aimed at the lightweight eMTB, e-gravel and e-urban riding markets. Although part of the 2024 launch, some features will be available as early as ‘summer 2023’.
Performance Line SX
Touted as a “new benchmark for lightweight e-bikes,” the Performance Line SX drive system is mid-drive and aimed at sporty riders who ride with lighter weight electric mountain, gravel or urban bikes. The big selling point is the massive power to weight ratio and its “natural riding sensation”.
The Performance Line SX motor will offer maximum torque of 55Nm and up to 600W peak power – more than many of us would dream of when climbing on a trail or setting off from traffic lights. The pedal resistance has apparently been significantly reduced compared to previous Bosch motors, making the bikes easier and more enjoyable to ride when travelling above 25km/h or without assistance.
Alongside this there are two new batteries on offer: the CompactTube 400 and PowerMore 250 range extender for electric mountain bikes. The CompactTube 400 can be integrated into the downtube and weighs around 2kg, whereas the PowerMore 250 is 1.6kg and “increases the range by more than 60% in conjunction with the CompactTube 400.”
Bosch has also introduced the Sprint (SPRNT) riding mode, which “helps e-gravel bikers to quickly reach and maintain a high speed.” It’s all to do with cadence, in that the faster the rider pedals, the higher the level of support – we’re sure Chris Froome would love to have a crack on a bike with this mode.
And if Bosch hadn’t catered to e-gravel riders enough, they’ve launched the Mini Remote Dropbar for eGravel which can be mounted onto dropbar handlebars of 31.8mm in diameter.
The entire Performance Line SX drive system weighs about 4kg, which is quite impressive, and it will be available on bikes from summer 2023.
Smart system expansion
In addition to a new drive system, Bosch has announced further expansion to the Smart System portfolio. The Active Line and Active Line Plus drive units are set to join the Smart System on e-city and e-trekking bikes from summer 2023, meaning leisure riders can now benefit from all the Smart System features. The previously released eShift automatic transmission will also be compatible.
Bosch are also introducing a new display: the Kiox 500. Bigger than the Kiox 300, it comes with a 2.8” screen and colour display. It will also utilise acoustic cues during navigation, much like a regular GPS computer does. In future, Bosch says that riders will be able to customise their screens and data layouts via the eBike Flow app.
The Purion display hasn’t been left out, however, and will see a new compact unit being launched. There will also be more new batteries, including the PowerPack 400 Frame, PowerPack 400 Rack, and PowerPack 500 Rack. All batteries within the Smart System are also set to become ‘DualBattery capable’ so you can add more range to your e-bike with ease.
eBike Flow App features
Digitally, Bosch has been busy working to bring updates to their smart features via the eBike Flow App. First off, there will be a new premium subscription Flow+ available to buy, which will include the use of the eBike Alarm service, but will expand to include more features in the future. It will cost €4.99 for a monthly subscription, or €39.99 annually. Importantly, however, the first 12 months are free.
Further app features include the ability to adjust riding modes (including Sprint with the Performance Line SX system). Riders can choose how much support is required in each mode, as well as maximum torque and assistance speed.
And if you wanted more fitness orientated data on your e-bike, then Bosch has answered your calls with more statistics becoming available to view and analyse post-ride. This will include things like calories burned and other relevant training information. Finally, Android users can now rename their rides saved within the app, and perhaps most importantly of all – they can use emojis to inform their followers on how the ride went.
Users can expect the features to be available from summer 2023 or autumn 2023 for the new batteries, mini remote gear, eShift, and DualBattery function.
> Best electric bike motors 2023 - everything you need to know