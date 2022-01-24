10,000 people have reserved VanMoof's 50km/h e-bike

When the 50km/h VanMoof V was first announced last year, the Dutch firm simultaneously called for Europe’s e-bike speed limits to be updated. This was because the bike will be able to exceed not just the 25km/h limit for e-bikes you can ride without a licence but also the 45km/h limit for speed pedelecs. It’s an odd way to launch an e-bike, but customers seem relatively unfazed by the situation with the firm claiming that over 10,000 reservations have so far been made.
Billed as a ‘hyperbike’ for long commutes, VanMoof says the V has been designed for a “bike-first future.”
“I believe this new type of high-speed e-bike can fully replace scooters and cars in the city by 2025,” said co-founder Ties Carlier.
Germany is reportedly the leading market, accounting for a third of the reservations, followed by the US and the Netherlands close behind.
It only costs $20 to reserve the bike, so it’s not the biggest commitment. Nevertheless, that 10,000 figure is still pretty striking considering the bike was only announced in October.
“Getting such a large number of reservations in such a short period of time shows the incredible public appetite for a true car replacement in our everyday city lives,” said Carlier.
“With traffic levels now back up to pre-pandemic figures this mass turning point can’t come soon enough. We’re so excited at the fresh potential this bike represents. The V will upend the hierarchy of our roads.”
The suggestion that e-bike speed limits should be altered is contentious however – even within the e-bike industry.
Bosch eBike Systems CEO Claus Fleischer has previously referred to the 25km/h limit as “our treasure,” arguing that it allows for electric bikes to remain legislatively equal to conventional bikes without licencing or insurance requirements.
There’s no particular sign of limits being changed anywhere in time for VanMoof V deliveries starting later this year. The firm does however promise integrated speed settings that can be set to match different countries’ regulations.
That measure brings to mind BMW’s ‘adaptive mobility’ e-bike pitch, where a vehicle would be automatically limited to 25km/h on cycle lanes but would have the capacity to do electric moped speeds on the road.
Priced at £2,998, the VanMoof V will sit above more conventional 25km/h e-bikes in the firm’s range.
You can read our review of the VanMoof S3 here. It’s a pretty good bike.