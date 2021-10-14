Ad header

VanMoof is launching a 50km/h e-bike and it wants new speed limits to accommodate it

by Oct 14 2021
7 comments
VanMoof V.jpg, by VanMoof

Bosch CEO has previously described 25km/h e-bike limit as “our treasure”

They’re calling it a ‘hyper bike’ – an e-bike dedicated to higher speeds and longer distances. The VanMoof V will have a 50km/h (31mph) top speed and is being pitched as “a new default for city travel.”

It’s always a big crowd pleaser when you open an article with a bit of legislation. Sorry about this, but it feels a necessary starting point in this instance.

In the UK, what we commonly think of as an ‘e-bike’ is technically termed an ‘electrically-assisted pedal cycle’ or EAPC. This is the kind of electric bike you can ride without registration, a licence or insurance.

The three main requirements to qualify are:

  • The bike must be fitted with pedals that are capable of propelling it
  • The maximum continuous rated power of the electric motor must not exceed 250W
  • The electrical assistance must cut-off when the vehicle reaches 15.5mph

Anything faster or more powerful than that is a speed pedelec. Here are the ins and outs of riding an S-pedelec in the UK – they’re essentially treated as mopeds, even though they have pedals.

> When does an e-bike officially become a moped?

The situation is much the same in most countries in Europe where there is a maximum speed limit of 25km/h for e-bikes you can ride without a licence and 45km/h for S-pedelecs.

So this new VanMoof then…

VanMoof is known for producing minimalist, low-hassle e-bikes where everything is integrated (we’ll have a review of their S3 in a couple of days), but up until now all of the firm’s EU bikes have been limited to 25km/h.

The VanMoof V will be capable of twice that speed, which you may have noticed is also above the current S-pedelec limit.

VanMoof V rear.jpg

VanMoof says the V has been designed for a “bike-first future” and is calling for Europe’s e-bike speed limits to be updated.

Co-founder Ties Carlier commented: “We’re calling for policies designed around people, rethinking how public spaces can be used if not occupied by cars. I am getting very excited thinking about what a city could look like in the near future, and we are very proud to be part of the change by building the right tools for the transition.”

VanMoof V wheel.jpg

VanMoof says it intends to work with city governments to explore potential solutions, suggesting geofencing as one potential alternative to revised speed regulations.

This idea was recently mooted by BMW when it announced its ‘adaptive mobility’ e-bike, the i Vision AMBY.

> An e-bike on cycle lanes but an electric moped on the road – BMW’s geofencing vision of the future of electric bikes

This vehicle would be automatically limited to e-bike/EAPC speeds on cycle lanes but would have the capacity to do electric moped speeds on the road.

“In the future, classifications such as ‘car’, ‘bicycle’ and ‘motorcycle’ should not determine the nature of the products we think up, develop and offer,” commented Werner Haumayr, Vice President BMW Group Design Conception.

Does everyone agree new e-bike speed limits are needed?

Not exactly. The counter-argument is that any changes could potentially threaten the EAPC/pedelec sub-25km/h category and the right to ride these e-bikes without any kind of licence.

VanMoof V front.jpg

Bosch eBike Systems CEO Claus Fleischer recently said: “Of primary importance to the industry at large is the safeguarding of the pedelec designed to cut off at 25kmh; this must, at all costs, remain legislatively as a bicycle. That is our treasure.

“We know there are different influencers who have a view on changing this. In my view, they forget we may lose this status of the e-bike within the bicycle framework. We must remain without licence and insurance requirement, with bike path access.”

VanMoof V launch date

The VanMoof V is currently only at the engineering stage – albeit the firm is sufficiently committed to already be taking orders with a view to shipping before the end of next year.

VanMoof V handlebars.jpg

It’ll feature many of the features seen on the firm’s existing bikes – turbo boost, keyless locking, automatic gear shifting, and a theft defence system – as well as a 700Wh battery and a motor of “up to 1kW depending on configuration.

The bike will be available in the Netherlands, Germany, France, the UK, the US, and Japan.

The expected price is listed as £2,998.

7 comments

1 hour 48 min ago

Interesting point about 20 mph speed limits and pedelecs being limited to 16 mph. Aligning the two might avoid conflict between road users.  But faster electric assist bikes takes them away from normal unpowered cycles.

 

A 30 mph electric moped that wouldn't require a new driving licence, helmet, annual MOT and insurance. Plus could be parked anywhere (like a bicycle) would be attractive. 

4 hours 6 min ago

Its also worth reviewing against the increasing use of 20mph urban speed limits partially due to the risk to vunerable road users.  Why on earth are they building a bike that significantly increases the chances of killing someone, but isnt big enough to include safety devices and crumple zones?

4 hours 11 min ago

@Xernobyl 

"You can limit their speed on bike lanes, and fine them, but outside the bike lane why not?"

Because if you design something that looks like a 25kmh bike it will be used like one - which means other ebike, foot scooter and bike users are being put at risk to sell a halo project and make a bigger profit margin.

Additionally the number of journeys that need the extra speed in a BIKE are limited. A moped/scooter fufils the brief just as well and is clearly identifiable as distingishable from a bike.

Lets get the sub 3 mile journeys sorted first.

 

4 hours 35 min ago

I don't see why bikes should be artificially capped if cars are not. You can limit their speed on bike lanes, and fine them, but outside the bike lane why not? Even if you need some kind of insurance. Most ebikes cost more than mopeds. I don't see why they need to be capped.

4 hours 51 min ago

Actually - I think this is just a techo-toy and agree with Sriracha, it's probably primarily for the publicity. Although I've heard a couple of companies recently testing the waters along the lines of "so you say we can keep selling electric bikes - OK, how close to a car can we make them?"

We suffer from occasional scrambler bikes in Edinburgh but no doubt if people buy them in Edinburgh the biker kids will nick them and we'll simply not get the audible warning! Nothing new under the sun.

4 hours 56 min ago

I'm torn - I'd like it to be easier for people to do "small car" commutes by bike, now.  However this seems to be an example of a large company positioning themselves to push regulations to get to their vision of the future. This is a 30mph "cycle" which for casual riders is up to 10 times your power (assuming a medium distance level output - 100W - and their 1kW motor). Compared to a standard eBike which is more like bolting on a top amateur's legs (but lighter) to your own - and above 15mph it's back to you.

From an environmental perspective, yeah, better than car and even motorbike but those quotes:

"I am getting very excited thinking about what a city could look like in the near future"

It's not his responsibility, he just wants to sell new stuff. But on our governments - if we care about limiting the radical change to our children's future and having nicer cities:

  • Still the case that the majority of trips are short distance, a few miles.
  • We simply need to travel less.

This doesn't look much like the solution to that. Doesn't help much with "health" nor "carrying loads" especially. While I'm leery about speed limits for bikes 30mph doesn't sound so good if everywhere in the city? Current evidence from delimited motor scooters in the Netherlands and other not-yet-legal bikes / scooters shows the geofencing won't last long! Single-bike crashes are also a thing (if you couldn't get above 15mph yourself before 30 will blow your socks off). Finally - if you need to crack on by yourself at that sort of speed a velomobile will do pretty well and they can even carry some luggage too.

Is our vision limited to just "reinvent the car but smaller and battery rather than petrol"? Or rather - do the powers that be have any coherent vision of the future at all?

5 hours 10 min ago

I don't understand VanMoof's argument. What is it about the Watts being electrical rather than liquid that they believe justifies a change to the existing legislative treatment? The relevant factors are power and performance, not the power source, and this machine falls into a different category to ebikes limited to 250W and 25k/hr assistance. I think they are just trying to muddy the waters, and perhaps garner some free publicity to burnish their image.

